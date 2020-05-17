With the arrival of Grand Theft Auto V to the Epic Store, the game store exploded to the point of affecting Fortnite sessions. Fortunately can now be downloaded error free so it is important to mention that the game also comes with free money for GTA Online.

Epic is giving away the version Grand Theft Auto V Premium Edition, which added to the complete set includes the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack. This package is the fastest way to get started in the criminal world of GTA Online since GTA gives us $ 1,000,000 to buy weapons, vehicles and more in the online mode.

To get the free money in GTA Online we only have to login throughout the month of May. Due to high demand, Epic announced that the million dollar sIt will be deposited in a period of between 7 and 10 days after the user has signed in to their user account for the first time within multiplayer.

What does the Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack contain for ‘GTA Online’?

The Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack offers more than $ 10,000,000 in the form of properties, vehicles, weapons and cosmetics such as clothing and tattoos for our character. Added to that includes GTA $ 1,000,000 in cash deposited in the account to invest where we want.

Properties:

Maze Bank West Executive Office

Paleto Forest Gunrunning Bunker

Senora Desert Counterfeit Cash Factory

Great Chaparral Biker Clubhouse

1561 San Vitas Street Apartment

1337 Exceptionalists Way 10 Car Garage

Vehicles:

Dune FAV

Maibatsu Frogger

Enus Windsor

Obey Omnis

Coquette Classic

Tourism R

Pegassi Vortex

Huntley S

Western Zombie Chopper

Banshee

Weapons, Clothing & Tattoos:

Compact Grenade Launcher

Marksman Rifle

Compact Rife

Stunt Race & Import / Export Outfits, Biker Tattoos

How to get more money for ‘GTA Online’?

If you have Amazon Prime there is a way to get GTA additional $ 1,000,000 by linking our Social Club account with Twitch Prime. Once signed into the Rockstar Games Social Club account, we will receive various benefits including:

GTA $ 1,000,000

Free access to the Pixel Pete machine business in GTA Online.

GTA registration bonus $ 250,000

The Polished Copper Alembic upgrade for your Moonshine property in Red Dead Online.

Moonshiner RPG Profit Award for five ranks of EXP

The collector bag in Red Dead Online.

Up to 15% discount on purchases of shark cards or gold bars from certain merchants.

Twitch Prime is one of the perks offered in the Amazon Prime membership. It’s worth taking a look around the site to access other game starter packs like Apex Legends, League of Legends, FIFA 20, Destiny 2 and more.

