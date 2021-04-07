how to get free credits effortlessly

So you can get many credits totally free

Call of Duty: Mobile is one of those games that to play we do not need to pay anything or see annoying ads, but somehow the creators of the game have to generate income, and in this case it is through a Premium Pass that the only way to obtain it is by paying with real money. Nevertheless, there are several ways to earn free credits in Call of Duty to buy items and improve our arsenal and here we explain it.

What are credits in Call of Duty for?

The first thing we should know is that in Call of Duty there are two types of currencies, C and CP. The CP is the Premium currency And the only way to get it is by buying it with real money. On the other hand, currency C is the one that we can get by fulfilling different tasks within the game.

With both currencies we can acquire different objects, such as weapons, camouflages, gestures, uniforms, among other thingsObviously, CP credits will be able to buy exclusive things, but that does not mean that it is the only way to be a great warrior within Call of Duty. So let’s see how we can earn free credits in Call of Duty without much effort.

Log in every day

Is is the easiest reward to get, since we only need to log in every day in the game and in this way we will obtain many benefits such as cards to improve weapons, credits and more.

As the days go by the rewards will get better, so it is important to connect every day, even if we are not going to play a single game.

Complete all events

Every day we will have tasks that we must do if we want get credits for free. To know what these missions are, we just have to go to the icon of the season that is to the left of our mobile on the main screen.

There are different types of missions, daily, seasonal and featured., each with a time limit to complete them. The missions can be as varied as the rewards that we can obtain.

Level up in Battle Pass

It is similar to events, we must complete different tasks to advance in level and thus obtain credits and other rewards, although unfortunately, not all prizes are unlocked, since some will be impossible to claim if we do not buy a Premium Pass.

Claim inventory items

Many of the rewards that we get when we log in, complete the tasks of the events and the battle pass, are saved in our inventory, and therefore, we must enter there to be able to redeem them. These rewards can be loot boxes, which usually contain credits to buy from the store.

The 5 best Call of Duty weapons

To enter the inventory we must first enter the section of Armament which is at the bottom of the main screen and then click on the word Inventory which is on the left of our screen. Once inside we can claim everything we have available.

Level up

Finally, we have a level that we can see in the upper left part of the main screen of the game. Each new level that we manage to reach translates into a new reward. So, if we want to earn a lot of free credits this is an excellent option.

To improve our level quickly, we must win many battles in both Battle Royale and Multiplayer, and the better performance we have, the more points we will obtain. Here’s an excellent guide to getting points streaks in multiplayer battles and another to being MVP in any Call of Duty match.

