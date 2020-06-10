Much of today’s society is aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle that allows us to feel good. For it, diet and physical exercise play a fundamental role. And is that, following a healthy diet, varied and away from processed products, while maintaining an active lifestyle is essential to fully enjoy our body.

Contrary to what many believe, keep our body active and exercise daily it doesn’t have to be linked to going to the gym. And it is that, for many people training in these centers is uncomfortable or they do not feel good and they do not enjoy. Even in these times of coronavirus that the world lives, many people avoid training in the gym for fear of getting it. Therefore, in this article we collect some simple exercises that beginners can do to get fit and lose weight.

But, first of all, it should be emphasized that, in order to aspire to this type of life, we must sign a pact with ourselves in which we commit ourselves to fight one of our great enemies: laziness. To face this adversary it is usually helpful to create a plan in which we distribute the physical work that we will do every day.

Get used to walking

One of the basic and easiest tips to follow is to go for a walk every day. There are many people who enjoy this sport activity, since it is not necessary to be fit to do it and it allows you to speak or listen to a podcast, the radio or anything that entertains you. All this makes this activity something very fun with which escape from stress.

If with practice you acquire better physical shape you can gradually increase the rhythm, to force the body a little more. Even, if you look capable, you can alternate some sections jogging with others, longer, walking. In the end, you can end up enjoying running that so many people have fallen in love with these days.

Up and down stairs

Going up and down stairs is a great exercise for strengthen our legs, at the same time that we accelerate our heart rate and burn calories. It is advisable to do this exercise in an outdoor park, since climbing the steps of a building can end up making you dizzy from the constant turns it requires you to make. We can maintain a constant rhythm or we can make time bands in which we increase the intensity.

Isometric plates

Isometric exercises are one of the best exercises to strengthen the abdomen. It’s about staying still with the abdomen in tension as if you were going to do a flexion, but supported on your flexed elbows and without moving.

This exercise can also be performed on your side and supported only on one of the elbows, so we will work the lateral area. This isometric technique is very widespread nowadays because it does not require the movements of the spine or cervical movements that we do in traditional abdominals.

HIIT training

High intensity interval training or HIIT training stands out above other exercises, because doing it properly can get results faster than with other types of activities. Although to carry out these activities sometimes a minimum level of technique and physical form is required, there are routines for beginners with simpler exercises to start with.

To start, we will point out some HIIT exercises that have a global impact on our body. All of them serve us to speed up our pulse and start sweating in a few minutes. This type of training must be done quickly, reaching high intensity levels. Here are some moves to target: Star Jump, Climber, Double Climber, Burpee, and Burrol.

Push-ups

The lifelong push-ups are another of the best exercises that exist to tone the upper body while losing fat. Lying on your stomach, place your arms extended at the same height as your shoulders and keep your back straight and your hips aligned. At this point the tips of the feet is the only part of the body, other than the hands, that touches the ground. Lower the body folding the arms and return to the starting position spreading them out again.

If you don’t have too much strength in your arms you can try its lighter version: using the knees as a support point while you cross and keep your feet up.

Patience

Finally, we want to emphasize the idea that the part of the body that we should train the most is our brain. And it is that, if we let ourselves be carried false expectations or if we want reach our goals too fast We will fall into a trap that will be difficult to get out of.

Changing our life towards a healthier style will be difficult if we believe that in a couple of weeks we will see great changes. Therefore, it is also not positive to speak of triumphs or failures. Only, follow a healthy diet and engage in physical activity continuously, consuming fewer calories than you spend. Thus, you will get results without putting your physical or psychological health at risk.