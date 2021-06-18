How to get € 10 free to spend on Prime Day buying from SMEs on Amazon | Technology

In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

If you want to have 10 euros of credit totally free to spend the next Prime Day, these Amazon offers interest you.

Amazon is giving away money to all its customers so they can spend it on the next Prime Day that is celebrated on June 21 and 22. That’s right, Amazon is giving away 10 euros to any customer who has a Prime account.

There are very few days until one of the most important days of online shopping in the world arrives. The day when thousands of products drop in price, often reaching a record low. Now your Prime Day purchases can be cheaper with this simple trick.

Amazon offers a one-month trial of its Prime service completely free of charge. You can continue once the test is over or register freely.

Exclusively for Prime users, Amazon will give away 10 euros in credit to spend on Prime Day simply by buying a product from small and medium-sized companies.

If it is not very clear to you, We explain how you can get those 10 euros for free step by step.

Who can have € 10 free to spend on Prime Day

Offer is exclusive to current and new Prime users. You just have to sign up on the special page, something that will only take a couple of minutes, and you can try being a Prime member totally free for 30 days without obligation.

If you are a university student, you can have Prime Student, a service with the same advantages, but you also have a 3-month free trial and an annual subscription with a 50% discount, only 18 euros per year.

How to get the free € 10 buying from SMEs

It is very simple. Amazon has a listing of products sold or produced by small and medium-sized companies. They can be products of all kinds, there are crafts, toys, electronics, jewelry, groceries, products for pets, for the home or personal care.

There are thousands of products that small companies have created in Spain and that you can buy like any other on Amazon, taking advantage of the free and fast shipping that Amazon offers.

Check the SME products that enter the offer of € 10 free on Amazon

You will only have to spend a minimum of 10 euros to get those 10 euros in the form of a coupon to spend on Prime Day.

You have until June 20 to take advantage of this offer.

When you receive the order confirmation by email of your order, you will see a link to redeem the credit. In this way, 10 euros of credit will be added that you can use on June 21 and 22.

Where you can find all the products for sale of SMEs

Amazon has a special page where all the products sold by the SMEs present in this offer are listed.

You can find all the products available on this website, which although it does not mark anywhere that they are SMEs, it is the page that indicates the bases of the company’s own offer.

You just have to go through the pages or choose one of the categories in the menu and find a product you need.

