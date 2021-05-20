How to get Clubhouse invitations on Android

We tell you everything you need to know to enter Clubhouse on Android.

There is no social network that has grown as fast in recent times as Clubhouse, a platform that is based on the interaction of its members through rooms or voice chats in which they talk about all kinds of topics from music to politics and in which they have a place even talk shows.

Clubhouse has officially landed on Android a few days ago and is now available for download completely free on the Google Play Store, although only in the United States in beta version and in pre-registration mode in the rest of the world, including Spain.

Next, we are going to solve all the doubts that may be assaulting you at this time about the arrival of Clubhouse to Android and, thus, along the next lines we will tell you How to download Clubhouse on your Android terminal, how to get an invitation to use it and finally, what you can do on the audio social network.

How to download Clubhouse for Android: first steps

The first thing you may be wondering is how we can download the Clubhouse application on our Android mobile If in Spain we can only register in the Play Store so that the app can be installed once it is available.

Find out how to reserve your Clubhouse username

The answer is very simple, using the most common method to install applications that are not in the Google application store: using an APK file that is now available for download on APK Mirror.

In this way, the steps we must follow in order to download and install Clubhouse on our Android smartphone are the following:

We download the APK on our mobile and install it. We sign up for the Clubhouse closed beta opening this link from a web browser (on the computer or on the mobile with the desktop mode activated).

Once we have installed the application on our smartphone and to start using it we just have to carry out the following actions:

We open the application and enter our phone number.We put the security code that has come to us by SMS. UsernameFinally, we need to get an invitation to be able to access the voice chats.

How to get a Clubhouse invite

Undoubtedly, the great difference of this application compared to other alternatives such as Twitter Spaces or Telegram voice chats is that in order to start using Clubhouse we need to be invited by another user who is already registered on the platform.

If we want to get an invitation to Clubhouse we can do it through two ways:

Installing the application and signing up for a waiting list, in which the platform will give access according to the order of arrival, getting a friend or family member who is already using it on iOS send us an invitation.

What can we do at the Clubhouse?

Once we have installed Clubhouse on our Android mobile and we have gotten an invitation to start using it, surely we are wondering what can we do in the audio social network, a question that we are going to answer below.

Clubhouse is a social network that is based on the creation of audio rooms where we can interact with other people about any topic that occurs to us or that the creator of the room proposes to us.

When we open the application in our terminal we will see the voice chats that are active at the moment and a green button at the bottom with the title Start a room that will allow us to create our own room. When pressed, three icons will appear to configure who can participate in our voice chat:

Open: all the world.Social: only the people we follow.Closed: only the people we choose.

Likewise, at the top of the main screen we find four icons that will allow us to access all the Clubhouse functions:

Invitations: in this section we will have access to the invitations we have available and we can send them knowing, previously, the mobile phone number of the recipient.Calendar: in this section we can see all voice rooms organized by day and by hour, both those that have already finished and those that have not yet started Notifications: here we will find a history of all app notifications, the most recent being at the top. Account: from here we can select a photograph for our profile and see the list of our followers and the people we follow. We can also select the frequency of notifications and even pause them, by clicking on the wheel icon located at the top right of this section.

Once we enter an active room we will find its title and, just below it, we will see all the users who are in that voice chat at this moment, organized in three blocks:

At the top will be the people who are actively participating In the voice room, the users who participate as listeners but who follow some of the participants in the upper row.In the lower part are those people who participate as listeners but who they do not follow any of the interlocutors of the chatEverything you need to know about Twitter Spaces on Android

Likewise, in the lower part of the room we have three buttons that will allow us to leave it without saying anything, ask to speak and invite one of our contacts to this voice chat.

In this sense, it is important to note that when we enter a room we always do it as listeners and if we want to participate in the talk we will have to press the raised hand icon to ask to speak.

