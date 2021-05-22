how to get away from the controversies and avoid wearing out without lowering the pressure on the PSOE

The renewal of United We Can after the departure of Pablo Iglesias, at least for now, will not be of charges. But the new leader of the space, Yolanda Díaz, has already begun to print her calm style to the formation’s relations with the PSOE, and a few days ago he asked his parliamentary group “less Twitter, less noise and fewer big headlines.” Within United We Can there is a debate that is still pending, but that is fundamental for the future of space: how to combine this policy of “less noise” with maintaining political pressure on the PSOE and with making the purple within the coalition visible.

Díaz’s style is radically contrary to that of Iglesias, who on many occasions expressed his disagreements with the Socialists in public in order to generate pressure so that the PSOE would agree to comply with the Government agreement or approach its positions. This way of proceeding accentuated the wear of Iglesias and the leadership of United We can consider that the new calm tone of Díaz, less given to confrontation, will avoid this wear.

But the truth is that, despite the fact that that style took its toll, Iglesias’ public confrontations with the PSOE bore fruit many times. The extension of the ban on electricity, water and gas cuts, for example, was preceded by a weeks-long confrontation between United Podemos and the socialists, and the same happened with the ban on evictions without alternative housing for vulnerable families or the implementation of the minimum vital income –although it has not reached many of the families that the Government envisaged–.

For this reason, United We can is aware that it must find a way to continue to distinguish itself and press without wearing down a Díaz whose main values ​​are precisely the moderate tone. The strategy has not yet begun to be defined, and the sources consulted consider that, at least, It will not be done until the Podemos congress takes place in which the purple party will elect Ione Belarra as its new general secretary. But the debate is there.

One of the ideas that are on the table was already raised when the coalition with the PSOE was launched: let the party assume a more combative profile while the purple reference in the Council of Ministers, in this case Díaz, concentrates on his executive work. The presence of Iglesias as vice president and leader of United We Can, in addition to his media pull, caused this strategy to not work. But now, the profiles of Belarra and other leaders, such as Irene Montero or Pablo Echenique, could exercise this mission by freeing Díaz from the most direct shocks.

And it is that, with a profile as strong as that of Iglesias out of the game, the purple ones want to avoid at all costs that the PSOE “eat their toast” in the media and get them to be relegated in the main debates, because they consider that limiting noise does not imply giving up expressing critical positions. And more after statements such as those made by the Minister of Finance, María Jesús Montero, last Monday, when she praised that Díaz knows how to be “in the background when he plays.”

A more favorable situation

However, within the purple formation there are those who also consider that the changes in the political scene that occurred after the hit of the left on 4-M may be favorable to them to avoid clashes with the PSOE while, at the same time, the program is being fulfilled. of government. These leaders argue that the decline of the Socialists in the polls it can force them to have to turn left to stop their losses. And that would mean less chance of colliding with United We Can.

A good example of what these sources believe could happen to the PSOE if it resists complying with the Government program is what happened this Tuesday in Congress with the trans law. The norm did not begin to be processed in the Lower House due to the abstention of the Socialists, who together with the vote against PP and Vox overthrew the initiative, presented by the usual minority partners of the Executive and practically traced to the one prepared by the Ministry of Equality , which has been blocking the PSOE for months.

The vote of the Socialists reflected their disagreement with the majority that supports the PSOE in the Government. And, in a moment of weakness, there are those who believe in the environment of the United We Can leadership that Socialists cannot afford to clash with their parliamentary partners, since Cs is in free fall and the PP has emerged reinforced from 4-M.

But, in addition, these sources argue that what happened with the trans law leaves another hopeful signal for United We Can, which did vote in favor of the proposal, unlike the PSOE. Contrary to what happened on other occasions in which he has had clashes with the socialists, this time the purple vote was different from that of his partner And yet, he was not identified as the cause of the controversy. It helped, they consider, that the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, made the position of the purple ones clear but without being especially aggressive with the PSOE.

In any case, the analysis and, above all, the design of the communication strategy of the United We Can post-Churches it is still very green and will be defined in the coming weeks and, above all, when the new address of Podemos is established. And it is not ruled out that, if the tone of calm entails starting to lose political battles with the PSOE, Díaz will have to toughen it up.