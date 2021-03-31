How to get around a roundabout if an emergency vehicle is approaching

Staying calm and not making sudden maneuvers is key when an emergency vehicle approaches you and you drive through a roundabout. This is how you should act.

March 31, 2021 (12:40 CET)

How to act in a roundabout before an emergency vehicle.

The emergency vehicles, such as ambulances, police or firefighters –when they are on duty and circulate with acoustic and light signals–, always have priority on the road. That does not mean that we move away in any way in its path, since we could cause a dangerous situation, especially if we find ourselves in a roundabout.

It is here precisely, in the roundabouts, where we keep seeing dangerous and illegal maneuvers, either due to ignorance of the drivers or wrongdoing Therefore, when you drive through a roundabout and an emergency service vehicle approaches, you must know how to act. Serve the following DGT video as a clear example of what to do.

Do you get tense in front of a priority vehicle: police, ambulance, fire brigade … when you drive through a roundabout? Doubts about how to act? ⚠️ ⚠️

Click here and we will show you 👉https: //t.co/MX4FOVsIPj pic.twitter.com/RwqOfW9ka6 – Dir. Gral. Traffic (@DGTes) March 30, 2021

At this point you will know that the vehicle that circulates inside a roundabout has right of way. Nevertheless, Vehicles in emergency service have priority here, even if they want to join the roundabout.

The important thing in these cases is keep calm, be alert, do not surprise with sudden maneuvers and leave them free. As you will see in the video, the driver who circulates inside the roundabout slow down and yield to the ambulance without cutting off its path.

If the roundabout were single lane, we should take the first exit immediately. If, even so, the ambulance continues to take us the same exit, we must safely depart as soon as possible.

Know how to react and do it the right way can save lives. In traffic jams, drivers should swing to one side to create a center lane for these emergency vehicles to travel. In crosses, it is important that we do not remain stopped inside the intersection, since we could cause an accident.