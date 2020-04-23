How can you get a buzz or shave cut? Next, we tell you.

– A hair cutting machine with guide heads, which connect to the shaver and control the length of the cut.

– A mirror, and maybe an additional one or a phone.

– A garbage bag or a towel.

– A comb or detangling comb, depending on your hair type.

Note: Yes, you can use whatever you have on hand. A shaver or even a dog groomer (but clean!) Can work. If you have an electric razor, but don’t have the heads, just keep in mind that your cut will be very flush with your head. A shaver works well, but it will take longer to process.

Michael Gold, a general assignment reporter for The New York Times’ Metro Desk, which covers news in the New York City region, agreed to do the test at home. Desiree Marshall, a stylist who works at the Classic Men barbershop in Brooklyn, guided us through the process of a simple shaved cut.

STEP 1: Prepare your work area

For starters, your hair should be clean and dry, without any gel, hair cream, or conditioner. Cover yourself with a towel or trash bag so your hair doesn’t fall over. If you are cutting over a sink or countertop, it is recommended that you use a cloth or paper napkins to make it easier to clean (or not to cover the drain). Stand in front of a mirror. It is useful for someone else to cut your hair, because they can see your head better, but you can do it yourself. If your hair is very long, you may want to tie it up in a ponytail and trim the excess with scissors before starting the buzz cut.

STEP 2: Brush, brush, brush!

If you have straight, wavy, or loose curl hair, use a comb to bring the hair from the top of your head to your forehead. Comb the back and sides down and untangle any knots you have. If your hair is very curly, thick or afro, use a detangling comb to brush it as much as possible.

STEP 3: Choose your own adventure

Ideally, you should use a machine with a head that allows you to choose the cut length you want.

Here is a short guide:

– If you want a cut close to the scalp, do not use any head.

– If you want a hair length that can be brushed, but without having to fix it too much, choose a head from 1 to 3. (The number varies depending on the texture and thickness of your hair).

– If you want your hair to be long enough to pull it with your fingers, choose a head from 4 onwards. (Generally, any head less than 4 will leave your hair too short to comb with your fingers.)

Turn on the machine. Start from the forehead and shave the hair back to the crown of the head.

Hold the machine so that the edge is flat against your head. For small sections, move it slowly from one end to the other, you will have to go through the same sections more than once to make the cut even. If you are using a machine other than a hair clipper, this process may take longer. Always pass the machine gently.

For the sides, start at the sideburns towards the crown of your head.

To cut the back, bring the machine from the base of the neck to the crown, in the opposite direction to the direction in which your hair grows. If you are cutting yourself, this is when you should use a hand mirror to see what you are doing on the back of your head.

STEP 5: Don’t forget the ears!

With the hand mirror, review what you have done and verify that you have not forgotten any area. Bend your ears to cut the hair in the area around and behind them. When you feel like you’ve achieved an even cut, you’re done.

– If you have never cut your hair on your own before, now is not the time to try to get a very elaborate cut at home or any style that requires a lot of technique. For beginners it is better to stick to a shaved cut.

– If your clipper machine does not grip your hair, switch to a lower number head.

– Take some “before” pictures ahead of time, in case of disaster. “This morning I was taking selfies for dating apps, for my close friends on Instagram and, out of sentimentality, in case something goes terribly wrong,” Gold told us. “It is important to be prepared!”

(c) The New York Times 2020