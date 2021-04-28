How to get a refund and other benefits even if you are not required to file taxes



Homeless people can apply for financial support using the free Free File tool.

Photo: ADEK BERRY / AFP / Getty Images

The IRS is asking low-income individuals and families – especially those who normally do not file taxes because they are not legally required to – to use the IRS Free File tool.

The only way that taxpayers can claim a refund or benefits like the Refund Recovery Credit and the Earned Income Tax Credit is to file a tax return. Taxpayers who are not required to file should consider doing so to get their money.

For this, IRS Free File allows them to prepare their own federal tax returns online, by e-file and get a refund.

Everyone has until May 17 to file a 2020 federal tax return or request an extension until October 15 to file their return, which they can also do through Free File.

Free File offers free access to tax software to anyone making $ 72,000 or less. There are nine Free File products in English and one is in Spanish.

Among the people who do not have to file taxes and can use Free-File are:

Homeless

If they are not someone’s dependents, they likely still qualify for the refund recovery crediteven if they have little or no income. They can still use Free File even if their only internet access is via smartphone.

Dependents

People who were claimed as dependents on someone else’s tax return in 2018 or 2019, but who cannot be claimed as dependents in 2020, may be eligible for stimulus payments and must file a 2020 tax return to claim a refund recovery credit.

Couples with a spouse who has an ITIN

A married couple filing a joint return may be eligible for a partial credit when only one of the spouses has a valid Social Security number for employment.

If a couple did not receive the last two stimulus checks for this reason, they may be eligible to claim a 2020 refund recovery credit. and they must file a 2020 tax return for this.

Parents with a new qualifying child

Some families who had a baby or adopted a child in 2020 did not receive a first or second stimulus check payment for that qualifying child. They may be eligible to claim a 2020 refund recovery credit and must file a 2020 tax return.

