Traveling in times of coronavirus is going to be very different from what we are used to, and it is something that you have to keep in mind since you book the plane, boat, train, etc. We tell you how get a plane ticket during the new normal so that you do not fall into errors that later prevent you from traveling or spoil your experience.

Next Sunday, June 21, the state of alarm ends, and that will make it possible to travel freely, both throughout Spain and to the countries that have already opened borders, both in general and to countries between which the our. You can check here what those countries are.

Tips to get a ticket in the new normal

Airport restrictions: the controls will be different, and the entrance of companions is restricted except in special cases. Find out about the restrictions that all airports have to go through on your trip in case any affect the type of ticket you must buy.

Mask: the mask will be mandatory to make the trip, and although some companies such as Air Europa have announced that they are going to give them to each passenger, it is better to take it from home to enter the airport with it.

Limitations: If you are going to travel to another country, first check the limitations that exist for foreign tourists, if they must quarantine on arrival, etc. It can be very unpleasant to buy a ticket and book your vacation and then not be able to leave the hotel. Also check the possible restrictions of the places you want to visit.

Returns & Exchanges: Before taking out a plane ticket, it is advisable to review the exchange and return policy, since if there is a regrowth or the restrictions change, you may not be able to travel.

Comparison: Research the different airlines to find the best option, which in this case should not focus solely on price, it is important to assess other options such as security, the measures of each company on their aircraft, etc.