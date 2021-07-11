How to get a good night’s sleep during hot nights?

07/11/2021 at 12:30 PM CEST

The first heat wave of the summer lights the yellow alert in several parts of Spain, where throughout the day the 40 degrees.

The nights will also be especially hot, of those that do not drop below 20 degrees and in which hard to fall asleep.

This significant rise in temperatures could prevent us from entering the deep sleep phase, leaving the tiredness take over our days.

Far from conforming, there are some advice to obtain to sleep despite the sweltering heat of summer nights.

Does only heat influence?

Like every summer, the number of people who have Sleeping problems increases considerably.

Although everything points to the temperature As the main factor that makes it difficult to get to sleep, this is not always the case.

The increased daylight hours and changes in routines mean that fewer hours are also spent sleeping, disturbing rest.

Likewise, getting a restful sleep also depends on the ability of each person to maintain, as far as possible, favorable routines to the dream.

The internal clock responsible for biorhythms is altered depending on what and when we decide to perform our activities.

What we do and the time we decide to eat, sleep or be active will mark the time to go to sleep, as well as the amount of time needed to rest.

The poor quality sleep It is a phenomenon that causes behavioral alterations or deficiencies in tissue repair, both immediately and in the long term.

In addition, scientific evidence indicates it as a risk factor for many diseases.

How to sleep well during the heat wave?

Given this reality, experts propose some guidelines to sleep better during warmer nights.

The most important is refresh before going to sleep, taking a shower with fresh water or simply taking the air.

Also, they remember the importance of a correct air conditioning with the help of a fan, if necessary, which will help the body to regulate and lower the temperature.

In this sense, they recommend avoid sun exposure of the room in the previous hours, as far as possible.

On the other hand, they advise stay hydratedSince dehydration can make us wake up and find it difficult to go back to sleep.

They also advocate keep routines feeding, activity and sleep to contribute to the balance of the circadian rhythm.

Sleep in darkness is another of the tips that these experts provide. They also urge to create a comfortable and pleasant atmosphere in the room.

Therefore, it is mandatory do not see or consult screens right before going to sleep and not taking work to bed.

Other recommendations are to do physical activity during the day, avoiding of course the hottest hours and eating a healthy diet.

This should include foods rich in tryptophan (avocado, nuts, egg. banana & mldr;) and avoid stimulants with caffeine (coffee, tea or energy drinks, among others).

In the case of kids, experts recommend not covering them more than necessary and dressing them with light clothing and fabrics, like cotton.

A warm bath, which helps them relax, by lowering their body temperature.

In case of having air conditioning, they advise using it to cool the room in advance, as long as it is turned off before putting the little one to bed.

Finally, they warn of the importance of being extremely vigilant regarding the correct hydration of the smallest.