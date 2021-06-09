How to get a free month of Disney Plus to watch ‘Loki’

The wait finally ended. The first episode of Loki, the new Marvel series, is now available at Disney Plus. We are talking about one of the most anticipated productions of the year, mainly because the Norse god is one of the fan favorites. Now, for one reason or another you may not be a subscriber to the service, but don’t worry. Today we will tell you how to get a month of Disney Plus for free with the help of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

On the occasion of the premiere of Loki, Microsoft and Disney joined forces again to offer a month of Disney Plus free to subscribers of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. We say “they came back” because this is not the first time they have. In November of the previous year they resorted to the same promotion to take advantage of the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian. In addition, at that time the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

There are some important ones to consider. First, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber required to get a month of Disney Plus for free. Of course, you also need a Disney Plus account, but without having an active subscription at this time. Do you meet the requirements? Follow the steps below to complete the process:

Access the section “Advantage” Xbox Game Pass on your Xbox console. It does not matter if it is an Xbox One or Xbox Series X | S. In “Advantages” look for the box corresponding to the Disney Plus promotion for free and access it. Press the “Claim” button. Scan the QR code through your mobile device.The QR code will link you to the Disney Plus website. Log in with an existing account (no active subscription). Enter your payment details (they are necessary to apply a charge after 30 days free. You can cancel your subscription earlier to avoid the charge) Press “Subscribe”.

It’s that simple, you’ll have 30 days of Disney Plus for free to enjoy the first chapters of Loki. You can claim and activate the promotion until September 30, 2021. Although Microsoft points out that you can also get it from the Xbox Game Pass mobile app, we could not find the offer in said app, but you can try. Finally, those from Redmond clarify that You can claim the offer despite having taken advantage of the November 2020 offer:

“Starting today, Ultimate members will be able to once again enjoy series, movies and original content, including the Marvel Studios premiere of Loki on June 9, thanks to a new 30-day trial of Disney Plus through Benefits *. It doesn’t matter if you claimed the previous Disney Plus benefit or not. “

