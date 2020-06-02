The global coronavirus pandemic COVID-19 caused thousands of people across the planet to decide to “catch up” with different series and films to take better advantage of the social isolation measures in place to prevent the spread of the virus..

In that context, the possibility of having a home theater appeared once again among the wishes of many fans of movies and series.

For those users who are looking for a mid-range device and with a budget somewhat adjusted by the situation, a promotion appeared to take into account: a smartphone that has a project included for a considerably lower price compared to current high-end devices spectrum

About the product

Its about Quantum V, a smartphone from the Brazilian firm Quantum – present in Argentina since 2018, which offers a built-in projector that offers a screen up to 80 inches with HD resolution.

From his 4,000 mAh battery, the Quantum V offers up to 4 hours of projection It continues according to its manufacturer and the possibility of transporting it easily because it does not need any type of extra module, such as, for example, the Motorola Moto Z family.

The device features self-adjusting technology and allows optimal viewing by locating it at about 2 meters from the wall where the projection is to be carried out.

According to Quantum, the Quantum V smartphone projector uses the most advanced technology of portable projectors (MEMS laser projection), which offers projections with high contrast and image quality, without the need for manual focus.

The equipment also stands out for its design and portability, being just 153 mm high, 75.6 mm wide, 10.3 mm thick, and weighing only 203 g.

According to the manufacturer, from its projection capacity, the terminal also offers great opportunities in corporate and professional applications and even in the area of ​​education.

Count with one MT6750 Octa-Core 1.5 GHz chipset processor, a 4 gigabyte (GB) RAM, and 64GB internal storage.

It works with Android 7.0 operating system, Nougat, and has a 5.5-inch Full HD IPS screen with a resolution of 1920 pixels (p) x 1080 p, and rounded curves.

The kit also includes a 8 megapixel (MP) front camera, and a rear camera with a 13MP sensor with flash.

Currently, on the official Quantum Instagram account (MiQuantumArgentina), the device has a promotional value of around $ 22,000. Too is available on the website of the Falabella chain.