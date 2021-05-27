How to fully customize Android’s battery saving mode

Your Android mobile includes a complete battery saving mode, and you can configure it to your liking.

For years, Android includes a battery saving mode which enables squeeze a little more autonomy in those cases where the battery level is already low.

Although some brands include their own systems of this type, the Android native power saving mode is one of the best working. And if that wasn’t enough, it is possible configure it to the user’s liking in a simple way,

Set the battery saving mode of your mobile with Buoy

Default, Android power saving mode is not too configurable or customizable. Therefore, in recent months applications such as Buoy, which promise to add more settings to this mode, so that the user has full control over its functions.

Buoy is a paid app, which has a price of 0.99 euros, and without a doubt worth what it costs. However, since it is a open source project, it is possible to compile the code published on GitHub to obtain the APK file of the app for free. In our Android Studio guide we explain how you can compile the code of an Android app.

When you have already downloaded the application on your mobile, you will have to grant you permissions to write about system settings. To do this, you will need to have a computer with the ADB drivers installed. If you already have it, follow these steps:

Activate the USB debugging option on your mobile through the developer settings. Connect your mobile to the computer via USB. On the computer, open a command window or terminal. Type and execute the command “adb devices”, and wait A warning will appear on the mobile screen that you must accept. Again in the command window, execute the command “adb shell pm grant com.draco.buoy android.permission.WRITE_SECURE_SETTINGS” Disconnect the mobile from the computer.

That’s all. Now, you just have to play with the options provided by the application to configure the battery saving mode to your liking. For example, you can enable or disable the following features when saving mode is enabled:

Notify other apps that power saving mode is in use Data saving for Wi-Fi or mobile networks Dark “Launch Boost” mode to speed up app startup Vibration Show window and activity animations Allow apps to use software abstraction layer –HAL– SoundTrigger Delay device backups Use the system’s built-in firewall Change location access permission for apps Reduce maximum panel brightness Force all apps to stanby Force apps not to query background data Disable non-essential sensors Use mode Always on Display Put the mobile in “deep sleep” mode immediately after turning off the screen

It is worth mentioning that all functions are available without the need for superuser or root permissions, and you don’t need tools like Magisk either. Buoy should work on any device with an Android version equal to or greater than Android 8, although those who have a version of Android 10 or higher will be able to access more options.

