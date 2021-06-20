How to free up space in Gmail: 5 tricks that work

You only have 15 GB free for your Google account, so you should frequently clean your Gmail emails. These tricks will help you do it with ease.

The Gmail inbox can accumulate thousands and thousands of emails over the years. However, you only have 15 GB of free storage in your Google account, and you have to share it with Google Photos and Google Drive as well. Therefore, in this article we explain 5 simple tricks that work to free up space in Gmail and thus recover the storage occupied by emails that you no longer need.

It is normal to accumulate those emails We are talking about: old messages that are no longer useful, spam that we forget to delete or large emails that we do not give the necessary importance to. Until you check the free storage in your Google account and see that those 15 GB are about to be consumed. If you don’t want to pay for a Google One subscription, you can free up space in Gmail with these 5 tricks.

Use Google storage manager

Google’s storage manager is a good tool to control those free 15 GB of storage, or those to which you are subscribed. As its name suggests, this function helps you manage that space, since informs you about the largest stored and discarded files so you can delete them with just one click, freeing up storage easily.

Therefore, using Google’s storage manager is one of the tricks that works to clean Gmail. These are the steps you must follow to do it, they are the same in both the Android app and the web version:

Enter in the Google storage manager.Look for the windows with the Gmail logoWell, there is the content that the tool recommends you delete. For example, you can delete spam emails and those with large items.

Delete the heaviest emails

Another good method to free up Gmail space is to delete emails that contain large files. In this case, the procedure to follow varies if you do it from the browser version or from the Android app. In the first case, Gmail has a concrete filter to find the heaviest emails. So you can use it:

Open Gmail in your web browser.Click on the down arrow present on the right side of the search bar. In the “Size” section, select “Greater than” and enter a number in the text field. In addition, you can select whether they will be MB, KB or bytes. Click on “Search” to find the largest emails. You just have to eliminate those that don’t interest you.

If you use Gmail from the Android application, you can also find the heaviest emails, but in this case it is entering a specific command. So you can do it:

Open Gmail in the Android app, enter the command “Has: attachment larger: 10M” to find files larger than the size entered, in this case 10 MB. You can change that number without problem. Perform the search, select those emails that you no longer need and delete them to save space in Gmail.

Empty the message bin

Another trick that you can put into practice to free up storage in Gmail is to empty the trash, that section in which the emails you have deleted are stored for 30 days from the inbox. As we said, that trash can automatically delete emails that have been in for more than 30 days, but it is positive to delete them directly so that they do not take up space, because you already know that you do not need them.

To empty the Gmail message bin, follow these steps both from the app and the web version:

Open Gmail, slide the left side menu and enter the section “Paper bin”Click on the option “Empty trash now” and confirm the procedure by clicking on “Empty”.

Delete all spam emails

If the emails are in the spam folder, it is that with almost total probability they are of no use to you. For this reason, we recommend that you empty that tray regularly to get rid of unnecessary messages and thus gain space. So you can delete all spam emails, a similar procedure both in Android and in the web version:

Open Gmail, slide the left side menu and enter the section “Spam”Click on the option “Empty spam now” and confirm the procedure by clicking on “Empty”.

Delete years old emails

As we said at the beginning of this article, it has happened to all of us -and it happens to us today- accumulate mails of years and years of antiquity that we forgot to delete beforehand. The most normal thing is that these messages have already lost their usefulness, so we recommend you look back to delete the oldest emails.

In this case, there is a filter to find these specific emails in the web version of Gmail. So you can do it:

Open Gmail in your web browser.Click on the down arrow present on the right side of the search bar. In the “Date range” section you can configure a specific period for the search and, in this way, find the oldest emails. Then you will only have to select those that do not interest you and delete them.

Another method to find older emails is go directly to the last page of the inbox, something you can do directly by clicking on the number of pages that appears in the upper right corner of the Gmail interface, above the tray with all the emails.

If your 15 GB is running low, we recommend put into practice these 5 tricks to gain space that you have been losing by frequent use of Google’s email service.

