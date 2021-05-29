How to free up Google Photos space with Google’s new free tool

Running out of space on Google Photos? Use this tool to manage storage and get more free gigs.

On June 1, 2021, the Unlimited Free Google Photos Storage Plan. From that moment on, those people who do not have a subscription to Google One will see how the photos and videos that they upload begin to take up space of the 15 GB offered for free by Google. Fortunately, there is a way to free up space on Google Photos, and to be able to enjoy the platform for a longer time for free.

Before the controversial measure came into effect, Google has introduced a new tool which enables manage Google Photos storage and thus save space. We are going to explain how you can use it on your mobile.

Google Photos

Manage your Google Photos space in just a few steps

I have a Google Pixel, what about my Google Photos account? What advantages do I have?

The option of manage Google Photos space It has become available in the application from version 5.43.0.374757420 **, available through Google Play. Therefore, those who have installed the latest version released through the Play Store, probably can already use this function. Remember that, at any time, you can see what version of an app you have installed on your Android.

Once the latest version is available, these are the steps to follow to free up storage in Google Photos:

Open the Google Photos application on your mobile. Touch on your profile image located in the upper left corner. Touch on “Photo Settings”. Enter the “Backup and Synchronization” section. Touch the blue text of “Manage storage ”.

How to find out how much Google Photos storage you have left

From there, you can see how much storage you have left, and what type of content is taking up the most space in your Google account. At the bottom, there is a “Review and delete” section, where you can see several sections, along with the space occupied by the photos or videos stored in each of them:

Large photos and videos– Lets you view and delete the largest files stored on your Google Photos drive.Blurry photos: You can delete the images that Google Photos has detected that have been blurred.Screenshots– You can view and delete the screenshots saved in your Google Photos.Other apps: to view and delete the images and videos generated by other applications or devices.

Related topics: Apps, Google Apps, Google Photos

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all