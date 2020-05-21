         How to free download ‘Civilization VI’ in the Epic Games Store

After the bombing that was the debut of GTA V as a free game last week, and whose promotion has lasted until today, from today on the Epic Games Store we can download Civilization VI completely free, and keeping it forever in our library.

Like the Rockstar game, Sid Meier’s Civilization VI (or Civilization VI) is also not a game that has just been released to the market, since it only happened in October 2016. However, it is still the last video game of the successful strategy franchise by shifts.

‘Civilization VI’ will be available for free until May 28

Even if it was a previous edition, we are talking about authentic historical jewels. Epic remains determined to blow up the market, and meanwhile it has already managed to get many users to register in its store with a double authentication factor.

How to claim and play Civilization VI

If you haven’t registered yet, the first thing you need is an Epic account, something you can achieve by registering for free from here. To streamline the process, you can connect to existing Facebook, Google, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo accounts. Even if we use this option, Epic will ask us to provide additional information.

After registering, you will have to download the desktop client (launcher) from the Epic Games Store. Once we install it, we will have to run it and log in. From here, we can already download and buy all the games on offer. To find Civilization VI, we will have to use the search engine located at the top right, or go to the free games section, which we will reach from the ‘Store’ button on the left sidebar.

After finding ‘Civilization VI’, all we have to do is click on obtain and order. To do this, you will not need to enter any payment method or additional information. Once all this is done, we can install the game on our PC.

As to minimum requirements, Firaxis Games and 2K require a machine that at the very least has an Intel Core i3 at 2.5 Ghz or AMD Phenom II, 4 GB of RAM, 12 GB of storage and a 1 GB graphics card compatible with DirectX 11. The recommended requirements They are a 2.5 GHz Intel Core i5 or AMD FX8350 or higher, 8 GB of RAM, 12 GB of free space and a graphics card with 2 GB or more compatible with DirectX 11

