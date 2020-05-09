Generally, you can delete files or folders by pressing the delete key on your keyboard. Once deleted, the file or folder goes to the recycle bin so that you can later restore those files or folders if you need to.

To prevent files and folders that you gave the order to delete from going through the recycle bin, you can press the Shift + Delete key combination. Now, make sure you really want to delete these files because later you will not be able to easily recover them. There are ways to recover deleted files, but they are more complex processes.

Note: Please note that the Recycle Bin has a configured storage capacity. If you delete files or folders that exceed the maximum size configured for the recycle bin, the files will be permanently deleted.

Now, when you try to delete a file or folder that is being used, you will receive an error message “Access denied: file or folder in use”. This is mainly because an application is making use of such files or folders and blocks their deletion.

To delete those files or folders, you have to close the application that is making use of those files or folders. But if you don’t know which application is making use of those files and folders that you want to eliminate, you can force the elimination by executing a simple command.

Tip: It is important to be sure that you want to delete those files or folders, because later you will not be able to recover them. It is recommended that you make a backup before forcing the removal.

Force deletion of files or folders with a command

To delete a file or folder in Windows 10, you must execute a single command. As soon as you run the command, the file or folder will be deleted. These are the steps you should take:

Check the path where that file or folder is located. To do this, open Windows File Explorer and locate where the folder or file you want to delete is located. Then click on the address bar and right-click on it.

Then open the command prompt with administrator rights. For it, just go to the Windows Start menu, then type directly “command prompt” and finally, right-click on the application, select the option “Run as administrator”.

Once the command prompt is opened as administrator, go to the path where the folder or file you want to delete is located. To do this, run the command “cd XXX”, where you have to replace the XXX with your path. Remember that you had previously copied the path from the file explorer. In our example it is:

cd C: test-islabit

Then you have to type the command to delete the file or folder.

In the case of deleting a file, run the following command “del / s / q file-name.extensión”. In our example it is:

del / s / q file-to-delete.txt

To delete a folder, the way to do it is similar, what the command changes to “rd / s / q folder-name”, which in our example is:

rd / s / q folder-to-delete

Share it with your friends!