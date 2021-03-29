How to follow the Perserverance tour live on Mars

The US space agency has created an interactive location map using photographs taken in space.

The map is made up of two images combined to highlight the surface features. We will also see a blue circle that shows us the landing zone and a pin to show the current location of the rover.

Each time you change locations, they will place a different marker.

“We created a high-resolution digital elevation model from the images to provide critical information for rover drivers, who need to know how steep the hills are as they plan a way forward through this rocky terrain,” they explain. NASA scientists.