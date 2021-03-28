How to Follow the MIND Diet to Reduce Your Risk of Alzheimer’s

Many studies suggest that what we eat affects the aging brain’s ability to think and remember. Researchers developed the MIND diet to prevent dementia and the loss of brain function as we age.

Unlike other risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease that cannot be changed, such as age and genetics; people can control lifestyle choices such as diet, exercise, and cognitive training.

Can a diet prevent Alzheimer’s and cognitive decline?

Eating a certain diet may affect the biological mechanisms, such as oxidative stress and inflammation, that underlie Alzheimer’s.

The National Institute on Aging notes that diet can also work indirectly by affect other risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease, such as diabetes, obesity, and heart disease.

What is the MIND diet?

The MIND diet is based on a combination of Mediterranean diet plans and DASH diet. Both diets have been shown to lower the risk of heart disease and diabetes, two conditions that are also known risk factors for Alzheimer’s disease.

MIND (acronym for Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay) is a collaboration between researchers at Rush University, Harvard School of Public Health, Brigham & Women’s Hospital and the National Institute on Aging, with the support of the National Institutes of Health (NIH).

The MIND diet focuses on plant-based foods related to dementia prevention. Limit red meat, candy, cheese, butter, margarine, and fast and fried foods.

8 foods to eat on the MIND diet

1. Leafy vegetables: at least six servings per week such as kale, spinach, cooked vegetables, and salads.

2. Walnuts: five or more servings each week of a variety of nuts.

3. Olive oil: as the main cooking oil.

4. Berries: a serving of strawberries, blueberries, raspberries, or blackberries at least twice a week.

5. Whole grains: at least three servings daily. There are different options such as oatmeal, quinoa, brown rice, whole wheat pasta and 100% whole wheat bread.

6. Fatty fish: eat fatty fish like salmon, sardines, trout, and mackerel once a week.

7. Beans, lentils, and soybeans: Include legumes in at least four meals a week.

8. Poultry: Eat lean chicken or turkey at least twice a week.

Red wine: if you drink wine, that consumption is not more than one glass a day.

The MIND diet can reduce Alzheimer’s risk by up to 53 percent

People who follow the MIND diet tend to have a lower incidence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. Observational studies suggest that diet can reduce the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease by up to 53 percent.

What to avoid

Harvard Health Finds The Lifestyle Habits That Have The Most Impact On Your Risk For Dementia And Alzheimer’s they are smoking, sleeping little and drinking.

