How to follow Google I / O 2021 live and online

Google I / O 2021 begins May 18. Find out how you can follow it live and online from home so you don’t miss out on anything.

There is only one day left: the Google I / O 2021 is about to open its doors –virtual–, and to welcome us with its endless events, sessions and workshops for developers.

This Tuesday, May 18, Google will start its most important fair of the year with the main Keynote, which will serve to announce some of the most anticipated news of Google I / O 2021, and that anyone around the world can follow live and online completely free of charge.

Schedule and how to see the Google I / O 2021 live

As every year, Google will relay the Google I / O over the Internet. The main Keynote of the event will take place on May 18 at 7:00 p.m. Spanish time, and will be broadcast on the official YouTube channel of Google Developers, as well as on the official website of Google I / O 2021.

Said Keynote will be presented by Sundar Pichai and by the rest of the leaders of the different divisions that make up Google. In it, they will be announced news of Android 12, Google Assistant and the rest of the company’s platforms.

Will have a duration close to two hours, and right after, the Keynote for developers, with a duration of 45 minutes.

How to see the rest of the Google I / O workshop sessions?

Core Keynote and Developer Keynote form just one small part of Google I / O 2021, whose duration will be three days. In addition to these two presentations, there will be many other sessions and conferences, the vast majority aimed at developers.

These conferences can be see on the YouTube channel of Google Developers, and each session will premiere on a specific date and time. To review the schedules, we recommend you take a look at the Google I / O 2021 events program.

Although it is not mandatory to follow the event, it is advisable to register for Google I / O 2021 to receive exclusive information via email, and have early access to experiences such as question and answer sessions, codelabs and personalized content. The record is totally free.

