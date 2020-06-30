If you have reached this article, you will surely have found the need to find out how you can repair the No signal warning on the screen of your Windows 10 computer. This is a delicate matter, since the screen of your computer is one of the main components hardware. Well, with it you can visualize all its functions. Of course, do not despair, because repairing the No signal warning is not as cumbersome as other more acute errors.

This notice usually appears when you have not made a good connection between the screen and your computer. Especially if it is a peripheral screen to the main one. Frequently the problem can be complicated when you try to access the BIOS to solve the problem, but this screen does not react or let you visualize. In this article we will indicate the steps of how you can repair the No signal warning.

Here are the steps to know how to repair the No signal warning in Windows 10

Then, you can repair the No signal warning that appears on the screen connected to your Windows computer by following the steps indicated in three modules:

Try enabling projection mode

The most frequent and common thing is that any external or peripheral screen is automatically activated when connecting to your computer. But it also usually happens that your computer has not recognized it and therefore you have to repair the No signal warning. Proceed as follows to enable the projection mode.

Press the command combination on your keyboard “Win + P”. This will cause you to appear and you can open a panel on the right side of your screen.

Now you will go to the indicated panel and click “Extend” so that you can see the desktop on all internal or external screens. Another way you can apply is by clicking on “Second screen” so that you can open the screen only on the external monitor.

With these steps you should have managed to repair the No signal warning from your monitor and your desktop appears. It does not hurt that you always keep organized all the folders on your desktop.

Try changing the monitor connection port, really effective to repair the warning without signal

This is another solution that is quite logical. When your monitor does not detect the proper port, the message No signal appears in the display window. Often your monitor will be able to detect at once what type of port has been used to connect to your personal computer. Based on this, you should know that you have three types of ports that most monitors like yours can use to connect to Windows 10: DVI, HDMI and VGA. Proceed with these steps so you can change the monitor connection port.

Open the settings on your screen. Look for buttons along the front display or on the side of the monitor so that the menu you require can appear.

Once in the menu, look for an option that allows you to select a port or input. In case of failure, choose to Google what other options you can apply.

Finally, use the input selection menu to choose the port you are using and that’s it, you will have repaired your screen.

Disconnect and reconnect the monitor from its connection port

This is another quite logical and simple solution. Maybe you even find it funny. Well, just by disconnecting and reconnecting (either from the operating system or manually) your monitor will have “refreshed” and the connection will be reestablished.

