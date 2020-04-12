As you know, iPad already has the ability to have its own on-screen pointer. This function is very useful and comfortable for those who place their machine in lectern mode, since it is a more precise selection mode than the pointer. However, this is the first version of this feature and may have bugs that prevent it from working. For this reason, if this is your case, we will tell you how to fix iPad pointer if it crashes.

Yes, iPad already has a pointer

Many have the great doubt if a computer or a tablet compensates them for the budget they have. Sacrificing power for lightness and mobility is a difficult decision, although it cannot be denied that there are currently models that combine both. They are not devices to play, obviously, but they will perform well with programs of all kinds. We propose the case of the Microsoft Surface or even iPad Pro, the latter being the one that has received the Pointer function with the latest version of iOS 13.

How to fix the pointer of your iPad

We got to the interesting point of the article, which is none other than fixing the iPad pointer if it crashes. This can happen for many reasons, so first of all we will think that it is not a software error but a hardware one. That is to say, check that the mouse you are using is connected correctly via Bluetooth and has power to work. See if the batteries are at a good level or recharge the mouse before each session.

On the other hand, there is the software option. It is true that the function of the iPad pointer is very new, so some failure may have. One of these is related to the assisted touch screen control, which conflicts with the new selection element. You would just have to disable for everything to work properly.

It may happen that this is not enough and you have to take another type of measures to fix the pointer of your iPad. The third of all is to restart the iPad. Yes, it may be the typical option used when nothing works, but the truth is that it fixes one bad thing than another. just press the Power button until the device turns off and after about 10 seconds turn it on again. As a last resort, all that remains is to use the hard reset. This is activated by pressing and holding the Home and Power buttons for a few seconds until the Apple logo appears. At that time the device will reboot only bypassing all types of software blocking.