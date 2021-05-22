How to fix the error that blocks Google Chrome in Windows 10 | Technology

We offer you up to three solutions if you are being affected by the annoying Google Chrome crash error in Windows 10.

We are not used to browsers coming with bugs after some kind of update, and when we talk about the most used browser at the moment, such as it is Google ChromeIt is surprising that in the last few hours a multitude of errors have been reported regarding the malfunction of eyelashes and extensions.

And it is that an error located by the user community in the last hours, causes Google Chrome to crash constantly on Windows 10. Specifically, it happens with the Chrome 90 version randomly and where it is played the most is when trying to load an extension, where the browser could be blocked. In addition to crashing, extensions, configuration pages, and tabs also crash, making it virtually impossible to navigate.

In some cases the browser would not let us start again, which is why we are talking about a rather annoying failure, especially for those people who are not used to using other browsers on the market, which are perfectly valid.

Google has already recognized the problem, and has indicated that this failure is due to “the user data directory” that is used to store information, and the patch could be in for the next few hours.

But taking into account that it is the weekend in between, it is likely that until next week we will not have a solution, and luckily thanks to windowslatest we have up to three different solutions that you could try.

You could first try the following solution:

Repair the Google Chrome installation by running the installation file again. Enable syncing in Chrome for history, bookmarks, passwords, etc. Close the browser. Open File Explorer. Go to:% LOCALAPPDATA% Google Chrome User Data Delete the “Local State” file after backup.

If the above doesn’t work for you, try:

Open File Explorer. Go to:% LOCALAPPDATA% Google Chrome User Data Make a backup of everything and save it to another drive. Rename the “User Data” folder to something else. Restart Chrome.

If you want to be more productive while browsing with Chrome, surely some of these extensions will interest you so as not to waste time.

If it still doesn’t work, there is a third option:

Uninstall Google Chrome by navigating to the Control Panel. Delete Google folder at C: Users USERNAME Appdata local Delete Google folder at C: Program Files (x86) Open Registry Editor and delete registry items in Google. Look for the registry keys in these two locations: “Computer HKEY_CURRENT_USER SOFTWARE Google” and “Computer HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINE SOFTWARE Google” Reinstall Chrome.

In any case we recommend that you use an alternative browser such as Edge or Firefox, quite well known and safe, and perfectly compatible with the Windows 10 operating system. Google is likely to launch a solution within the next week.