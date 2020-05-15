How to fix the marriage. | Pexels

Have you ever wondered how to fix the marriage? Many couples They come to this doubt, from those who have been together for a short time to those who have been with them for a few years, feel that they live with a stranger. Life changes us all, but is our love time-proof? Is there still something to save?

Many people mistakenly believe that the only thing that can end a marriage is an infidelity, but in reality, marriage can end up still living in the same house and sharing the bed, when we do not let the other know us in every way, when we stop communicating and habit and routine nest in our lives.

Yes, so that the marriage It can be arranged, it is necessary that both ask how they feel, what they lack and have the confidence to tell them. The arrival of children, work inside and outside the home, including health situations, hormones and more can have an impact, therefore it is key to work together to adapt to the new reality.

It is very important to be honest and understand if we both want to improve the relationship or if it is a desire of one of us.Because if this is the case, no matter the efforts, when there are no answers it becomes a waste of time and feelings. Do you both want to fix the marriage?

A marriage is not the children, it is not the material goods, it is you two

To know how to fix a marriage, the first thing we must understand is that everything will depend on our partner and ourselves, one marriage is two, external opinions do not enter, nor the children. I comment it because when the children arrive they become the priority and although they deserve everything from us, we cannot forget the couple.

The children do not arrive to occupy the entire space of the relationship because at some point they will leave and what we least want is to meet a stranger. How much time do you spend with your partner alone? It doesn’t matter if it’s many or a few minutes, Is it quality time? Are they still complicit, friends, lovers?

To fix a marriage, Let’s talk about the following factors:

Communication and honesty

It is important that in the couple Let us have the confidence to talk about anything and particularly, to be able to express what pleases us, what bothers us, what we desire. This is at any stage of the relationship, because it will be much easier to reach agreements to improve all kinds of situations.

In a couple We must be able to speak to each other truthfully and understand that it is not about hurting the other, but rather expressing what we feel so that they can respond in the best way and vice versa. When we remain silent, we become easy targets for people outside the relationship who understand that part or who appear to be, our couple It should be our first choice.

It should also be emphasized that it is not that the other changes everything that we do not like, but that we work together and also recognize what we can improve.

How to fix the marriage. Pexels





Health

If we talk about a marriage After several years, it is normal to expect the body to change and that this affects the relationship. Our energy levels, intimate desire, menopause, andropause, erectile dysfunction, hormonal changes, of course, influence the way we interact.

In this aspect, it is very important to make a team that we know what happens in the body of each one to be able to face it together and also, resort to our empathy to make this process much more bearable for everyone. While intimacy is important in a relationship, it is not everything.

Why were they chosen in the first place?

Yes, I mean remembering why they fell in love, keeping the romantic details and reminding each other of what they love about each other. In the love relationships, particularly those of many years, we get so used to the other that we assume that he always knows what we feel and is not like that.

It is important to keep the compliments, the compliments, the caresses, all those details that remind us of the love and attraction that there is between the two, even the talks, from the most serious to the trivial, it’s about being lovers and friends, always the best team.

Self love

It is useless to wait for our partner to change if we do not feel well And while life together is important, we must be mature enough to recognize the consequences of all our choices.

There are relationships where problems come from things that we have not personally attended to, childhood hurts, from previous relationships and if we see ghosts of the past in our partner, none of their efforts will be able to disappear it, it is up to us.

For a love relationship work, be a courtship, a life in free union, a marriage, it is important to recognize that all part of our own well-being, when we love and accept ourselves, we can give the best of a relationship and when we both do things work.

This detail will also make us set limits to all behavior that hurts us and will lead us to make the best decisions.

