For starters, you should know that League of Legends is one of the most popular multiplayer online battle arena video games. Which has been developed by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows and macOS. In this video game, players will control a champion in order to destroy the opponent's Nexus. That is why we will help you find the remedy for the League of Legends opening problem.

Although this is a fairly solid and seamless game, there are cases where certain issues can occur which we will discuss in this article. As is the case with the League of Legends opening problem.

How to fix League of Legends opening problem

Before doing any of the following, it is best to restart your computer first. Doing this will update the operating system and remove corrupt temporary data that could be causing the problem in your video game.

Likewise, there are several factors that can cause this specific problem, from a damaged file, to out-of-date graphic drivers. For this reason, we will give you a series of instructions that you must do so that you can solve possible League or Legends opening problems.

1.- Try to start the video game manually

If you are trying to start the video game using the shortcut on the desktop and this problem occurs, try to start it using the executable file found in the installation folder of that video game.

In this way, you will be able to notice if the shortcut is damaged and what is causing the problem in question. In case the game is opened using the executable file from the installation folder, you simply have to delete the shortcut from your computer’s desktop and create a new one.

2.- Run League of Legends as administrator

Often times, the game will require elevated privileges in order to run. If League of Legends is not running as an administrator, there may be a possibility that this particular issue may occur to you.

In order to run League of Legends as administrator, go to the game installation folder, right click on the file named “lol.launcher.exe” and select the Properties option. Then click on the “Compatibility” tab and check the box labeled “Run as administrator”.

Just click on the Apply button and then OK. To finish, you just have to check if the League of Legends opening problem stops occurring or if, on the contrary, it was fixed.

3.- Close other applications that are running

Although they are not common, there are cases in which an application or process that is running on your computer can cause this type of problem. Even, there is information that certain applications such as Stream and Razer Synapse, affect the League of Legends launch and opening process.

To start closing processes, you have to right-click on the taskbar and select the “Task Manager” option. Go to the start tab, click on the application you want to close and click on the button labeled “Deactivate” again. You have to do the process for all the applications on the list and then you must restart your computer.

Now, without launching any other application, go to the League of Legends installation folder and launch the game launcher; which is: “» lol.launcher.exe ”. Now check if the opening problem was solved.

4.- You must repair the video game

Now, if this problem is caused by corrupt, damaged game files or missing files, you should proceed to repair the game. Start by going to its installation folder and executing the file called “lol.launcher.admin”.

Now, you must click on the icon of the cogwheel, which is the one of the options and then select the option of “Initialize complete repair”. You just have to wait a little while the launcher checks the game files. When it’s done, you should check again if the League of Legends launch issue has been resolved.

5.- Replace the Projects folder to solve the League of Legends opening

The folder called Projects contains files necessary for the video game to start correctly. If these files are corrupted, it is the reason that could be causing the problem. To fix it, you must replace that folder.

To get started, go to the game installation folder and open the folder named “RADS”. From this folder, right-click on the “Projects” folder and select the “Cut” option. Similarly, right-click anywhere on the desktop and select the “Paste” option.

When all the files have been successfully moved to the desktop, try to start the game executable. In this way, the same video game will download the missing files. Now, you must move the “Projects” folder back to the “RADS” folder without closing the download process.

You must choose the “Overwrite” option when the notification requests it. Now after moving the folder launch the game executable again. As you will see, the download process will now have skipped almost to the end of the process. So once the download process is finished, the game will start automatically. You should see if the problem has been successfully resolved.

6.- Update the League of Legends game client

There are cases when League of Legends opening problem can be caused by corrupted and damaged game .dll files, too, may be missing. If this is the case, you will need to delete these files and replace them. For this, go to the game installation folder and open the “RADS” folder.

When you are inside the “RADS” folder, open the “Projects” folder and delete the folders called “lol_launcher” and “lol_patcher”. Now go back to the main installation folder path of the game and delete only and all files called “aps_ms_win… .dll”.

Now, double click on the executable file “lol_launcher” which is located in the main directory of the video game. This new game run will take longer than normal and will start downloading a user update. You just have to wait for the process to finish and then you must see if the problem was resolved.

7.- Try to update the driver of your graphics card

The League of Legends opening problem may be due to outdated graphics card driver and need to bring it to its latest version. To do this, we show you how to do it with the most important graphics cards: NVIDIA and AMD.

NVIDIA graphics card

First, click on the search bar on the left side of the taskbar. Then type Geforce Experience and hit the Enter key and again click on the first icon that appears to open the app. Log in and then click on the “Drivers” option, which appears in the upper left.

When you’re on that tab, click the “Check for updates” option at the top right of it. In this way, the application checks if there are new updates available. If there are, the “Download” button will appear, you just have to click on that button to start the process.

After downloading the updated driver, the same application will give you the “Express” or “Custom” installation option. If you click on the Express option, the software will install the driver automatically.

AMD graphics card

First, right-click on the desktop and select the option called “AMD Radeon Settings.” Then, click on the “Updates” option, which is in the lower right corner. Click the “Check for updates” option, if there is a new update available, the Update option will appear.

You should only click the “Update” button when the installer asks you to. Said installer will have all the packages ready, you must check all the boxes and then click “Install”. The driver will now be downloaded and installed automatically. After this, you should restart your computer and check if the problem is gone.

