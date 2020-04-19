Connecting the phone to a speaker, a keyboard, a game controller or even to another phone is not too complicated since Bluetooth is there to help us. Now what happens when said Bluetooth insists on not working properly? There are several ways to correct it: it is worth knowing them.

Bluetooth is a wireless connection standard that allows data to be exchanged between two devices that are in a fairly close range. This is valid for sending audio to headphones, for example also for exchange photos or songs between the phones of two friends. In general, just go to the Bluetooth options, activate it and search for visible devices so that we can connect the phone, but there are times when this is impossible. Don’t you know what the connection problems are? Let’s go step by step to try to solve them.

Turn Bluetooth off and on again

Turn the phone’s Bluetooth off and on again

Surely you have already done the basic steps, but you should make sure. And the first is the most logical: you have to restart the Bluetooth just in case you had any problem in the pairing. Do it on the phone and also on the device you are trying to connect to. Still not working? Let’s continue.

Restart your mobile

The usual thing in any electronic device with errors: “Have you tried turning it off and on again?It seems like a lie, but the safest thing is that Bluetooth stops having problems just by doing this simple process. And not only on your mobile: also restart the device you want to connect to. Does the problem persist? Let’s see other solutions.

Reset the device

Reset button on a Bluetooth speaker

Every Bluetooth device stores in memory the devices to which it has been paired (the MAC addresses that were used for the connection). This memory is limited, so you probably can’t pair your phone because you no longer have space for more devices. So there is no other option: reset it.

Each Bluetooth device has its own way of clearing memory, which is considered a reset. Usually there is usually a small button hidden and labeled with ‘Reset’. On other devices it is essential to press a combination of buttons (keep the power on for more than 30 seconds, for example, for example). Look in the instructions of your Bluetooth device how to erase the memory, which would be to return it to the factory state.

Once you have reset it, chances are you can pair your mobile and Bluetooth device without problems. If you insist on not connecting, you will have to continue testing.

Check that you can connect with another mobile

The time has come to make sure that the device you’re trying to connect to via Bluetooth really works. And there is no better way to check it than try to connect it to another mobile: This way you will rule out an error on your phone. What with the other smartphone have you managed to pair the keyboard, headset, speaker or other Bluetooth device? Well, there is only one culprit.

Does the Bluetooth of your mobile work correctly?

You have turned off your mobile, you have restarted it, and nothing. Now it’s time to check that the Bluetooth of your Android works as it should: install a ‘testing’ application to find out.

In the Google Play Store there are numerous applications with which to check the correct operation of all the elements of the phone. For example, Device Info.

Device info

Price: Free Developer: Yasiru Nayanajith To download: For Android on Google Play

This app offers all the information on the phone, including the software that is installed. And you can check if Bluetooth is detected correctly: go to the ‘Tests’ tab (in the upper area) and enter the Bluetooth menu. Let the app do its work and will tell you if this component works well or not.

Bluetooth does not work? Tap restore

It is very strange that a component as common as Bluetooth presents connection problems overnight. It may be the case that an update has corrupted the drivers, for example; hence updating it again is a good idea, at least as long as there is an update. If not, another option is to completely format your phone; although you will lose everything you don’t keep: Make a complete backup of all your data before restoring the factory mobile.

If you have done all the steps, and you have not solved the problem, you only have to repair your mobile: Bluetooth is broken. If you have a guarantee, take it to the technical service. And if it doesn’t, you’ll have to assess whether the repair really pays for the price – repairing your phone is likely to be more expensive than it costs. In this case, and whenever Bluetooth is essential for you, you may have to change your mobile.