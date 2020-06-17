Adobe Photoshop CC is a great application with many resources. Sometimes it can slow down or slow down. Worse yet, it can fail miserably. If you’re having trouble, there are a few simple steps you can take to get it working again. So this is what you need to do to fix Adobe Photoshop CC.

Fix Adobe Photoshop CC by restarting it

“Power off and on again” is the most common support tip for a reason: It often works, and Photoshop is no exception. So the first method to fix Adobe Photoshop CC is this. If you are working with large files or photos, your computer has to store a lot of data in RAM.

This includes each file and its history, plus anything else Photoshop needs to keep things running. All this can add up to quite a few megabytes. If you’ve had Photoshop open for a while, things can get a little complex. The easiest solution is to close and reopen the application.

Restarting your computer might also work, especially if many other applications are running in the background or if you haven’t restarted in a while. Photoshop performance is affected by what is happening in the background. If a different application or system utility has crashed, it may affect the way Photoshop runs, but restarting your computer will fix it.

You must update Adobe Photoshop to the latest version

If it continues to run slow or freezes after restarting, things get a little more complicated. The first step in fixing Adobe Photoshop CC for recurring problems is to make sure you are running the latest version of this software.

First of all, open Photoshop and go to Help – Updates to open the Creative Cloud app. If Photoshop doesn’t open, you can open the Creative Cloud app directly too. Click “Updates” in the sidebar. Now, you must click on the ellipsis, which are in the upper right corner and then select the option “Check for updates”.

If any of your applications needs updating, you can see it here together with the “Update” button. In this way, you can update individual applications or click “Update all” at the top right.

Similarly, you have to let Creative Cloud do its thing and then try to open Photoshop again. Please note that Creative Cloud Updater will not automatically remove the previous version from your system. Every year the app changes, for example Photoshop CC 2019 was replaced by Photoshop CC 2020. So make sure to open the latest version.

Also, if you haven’t done it in a while, you may need to update your Windows computer or Mac. Also, you may want to update your GPU graphics drivers. It does not hurt to check for updates. This way, you can fix Adobe Photoshop CC quickly.

Try resetting Photoshop preferences

If Photoshop CC doesn’t behave as expected, it could be as simple as a misconfigured preference in a dialog box. Instead of exploring each setting and testing each tool, you can restore Photoshop to its default state.

To do this, open Photoshop and press ALT + CTRL + Shift on a Windows computer. Press the Option + Command + Shift keys on a Mac computer. When asked if you want to “Delete the Adobe Photoshop configuration file,” you must click “Yes.” In this way and when Photoshop opens, you will return to its new condition.

Fix Adobe Photoshop CC by disabling third-party plugins

Third-party plugins are a common cause of crashes, especially if they haven’t been updated to work with the latest version of Photoshop. To check if one of these is causing problems, open Photoshop and press the Shift key. When asked if you want to “Skip loading third-party and optional add-ons,” click “Yes.”

Now try Photoshop and see if the problem persists. If not, the problem was caused by one of the plugins you have installed. You should only update them to the latest version. If it doesn’t work, uninstall the plugins one by one until you fix the problem to fix Adobe Photoshop CC in the best way.

Adjust Photoshop performance settings

For the fastest Photoshop performance, you can increase the amount of system resources it has access to. This won’t fix any crashes, but it can speed up general work and some specific tools.

On a computer, go to the following path: Edit – Preferences – Performance. On a Mac, go to Photoshop – Preferences – Performance. There are three sets of settings.

1.- Memory usage: controls the maximum amount of RAM that Photoshop can use. If you’re on a low-end computer, boosting this will make Photoshop run faster. But you will do it at the expense of other applications that you have open.

2.- Graphics processor configuration: check the option “Use graphics processor” to allow Photoshop to use it, as well as the CPU. In the Advanced Settings section, you can select one of the three levels: “Basic”, “Normal” or “Advanced”, which increase the workload placed on the GPU. Start with “Advanced” and if you have any problems, check it again in “Normal” or “Basic”. Likewise, you can check the option “Use OpenCL” if your graphics card supports it, although this will only speed up some functions, such as the Blur Gallery.

3.- History and cache: determine the amount of information that Photoshop stores in RAM. The three Optimize buttons take into account the configuration of your system. Select the one that is most appropriate for the type of work you do.

Also, you can manually configure the “History Status”. As well as how many “Undos” you get, “Cache Levels” and “Cache Tile Size”. Increasing “cache levels” and using smaller cache tiles will speed up movement and zoom in a document, but will take longer to open.

After this, you must restart Photoshop before your changes take effect.

Problems with external monitors

Adobe Photoshop needs a lot of calculation to show the edits you are making in real time. This is doubly true if you use a large external monitor with a low-powered computer.

If everything lags when you’re connected to a big screen, unplug it and use your laptop screen. Also, you can adjust the resolution on the big screen to a level that your computer can handle.

Update your computer to fix Adobe Photoshop CC

Adobe Photoshop is optimized to run on low-end computers, so the minimum system requirements are pretty basic: a 2 GHz Intel or AMD processor and 2 GB of RAM. Starting in 2020, the latest version runs perfectly on a MacBook Air from mid-2012.

It is unlikely that any computer you are using for any page does not meet these requirements, but you should also have realistic performance expectations. For example, while an older MacBook Air can run and perform most Photoshop operations, it doesn’t do it quickly or without much fan noise.

If Photoshop constantly slows down while modeling in 3D or working with multiple large DSLR photos, you may be reaching the limits of what your computer can handle. Unfortunately, no troubleshooting guide can fix Adobe Photoshop CC.

