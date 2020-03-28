Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now on sale globally for Nintendo Switch, and since its launch has not stopped being on the lips of everyone. We have seen the most imaginative memes, patterns for clothes and objects, videos with all kinds of curiosities, and endless content that runs the Internet every day. We could say that he is being a ball, and that is that his initial sales have gone really well.

One of the activities that occupies us the most time in Animal Crossing: New Horizons is Fishing. Already established as a classic throughout the entire saga, finding all the fish that inhabit the waters of our island is as comforting as it is challenging. Some of these animals are really hard to find, either for their probability of appearance, for the short period of time in which we can fish them or for the necessary conditions for it. Today we bring you the fishing guide of one of the rarest sea creatures in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. We talk about the coveted Taimen.

How to Fish a Taimen in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

The guidelines necessary to find a Taimén are the following:

Appearance months: Northern Hemisphere: December to MarchSouth Hemisphere: June to September Appearance hours: from 4PM to 9AM (16:00 to 9:00) Location: CascadaSale price: 15000 berries

Look at it nice

We know that the location “waterfall” can be a little confusing. At the bottom of the waterfall? Right above? Well Neither, Really. To find a Taimén we must reach the top, for which before it is necessary that we have a ladder. In this way it is possible to access the little ponds that are formed, following the path of the waterfalls, in the highest points of our islandAnd that’s where we should look for our “little one”. We recommend the pond that is in the highest place of all.

We need a ladder … And of course, a cane!

Once we have found the ideal place, the most recommended is use bait so that fish appear without stopping. You can create bait in the DIY bank from a “japanese clam”(Which is achieved by digging on the beach at points where air sometimes comes out). In this way, you only have to spread it through the water repeatedly until you find a huge shadow. At that moment we threw the rod, crossed our fingers … and hopefully, I can’t believe it! I’ve caught a Taimen! Your precious minnow will be in your arms.

I mean, how strong. Well, that of Socrates.

When you have achieved this rarity, you can choose to sell it for 15,000 juicy berries or donate it to the Socrates museum, which we definitely recommend you do, because you know when you will find another Taimén again. For much more, you can consult our extensive guide to Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Good fishing!

