How to find the most suitable therapy for each patient with dementia

More and more people suffer from dementia, a impairment of cognitive function that affects memory, comprehension, calculation, language, etc.. As the World Health Organization (WHO) explains, this deterioration “is usually accompanied, and sometimes preceded, by the deterioration of emotional control, social behavior or motivation.”

The situation is dire. The Open University of Catalonia (UOC) states that “every three seconds a new case of dementia is diagnosed in the world”. This is terrible, as dementia has no cure and causes both disability and dependence. Finding the most appropriate therapy is essential to improve the quality of life of each patient, but how to achieve this?

Although dementia cannot currently be cured, there are specific therapies to slow down cognitive decline and help the person with dementia to be independent for as long as possible. This is what PSICODEM is looking for, a application that allows “to choose between different psychosocial interventions depending on the degree of dementia”, according to the UOC.

Each intervention that arises after the election has its corresponding scientific evidence. In this way, the PSICODEM application generates tranquility, confidence and is useful both for those who are caring for a person with a diagnosis of dementia and for the professionals who are monitoring it.

It is an application validated by professionals

The PSICODEM application has been validated by neurologists and neuropsychologists after having done several tests to determine its effectiveness. In addition, behind how simple it may seem there is up to 10 years of research. Research on how to treat dementia, how to deal with it, which therapies work best in which cases, how effective each psychosocial intervention is …

In addition, with the aim that it can reach as many people as possible, this valuable resource is available in English, Catalan and Spanish. The more it is used, the more information can be collected to improve it, expand it and turn it into a much more effective tool.

How to use PSICODEM?

As we explained before, PSICODEM can be used by both caregivers and professionals. However, the best way to use it is that each caregiver knows what interventions the tool recommends and that they discuss them with the health professional. Thus, you will be able to see how to approach the situation or if you need to make some changes.

Having a tool at your fingertips, on your own mobile phone, that allows you to know what is the best therapy for each patient with dementia is everything affordable luxury. A necessary resource that can improve the lives of millions of people who are currently suffering from this cognitive decline.

Dementia causes suffering in those who suffer from it and in those around them. Therefore, having something reliable to hold on to, that improves the quality of life and that helps is very important. The WHO warns that “each year there are about 10 million new cases”. This tool can dramatically improve the lives of all people with dementia.