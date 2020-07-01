The tool is available for searches that are made from the mobile.

Jurassic World dinosaurs can now be transported to your dining room, kitchen or wherever you want. They are hidden within the Google search engine and in a few steps they are recreated in augmented reality to digitally integrate them into the environment.

Google, together with Universal Brand Development, Amblin Entertainment and Ludia made this project that allows finding 10 dinosaurs from the movie « Jurassic World » in the search engine.

Tyrannosaurus Rex, Velociraptor, Triceratops, Spinosaurus, Stegosaurus, Brachiosaurus, Ankylosaurus, Dilophosaurus, Pteranodon, and Parasaurolophus are available in 62 languages.

Step by step, how to do it

1. Search for a dinosaur on Google using a cell phone and select « view in 3D ». Then, using Augmented Reality, bring the dinosaur into your space.

Search for any of the 10 dinosaurs in Google. Below the information you will see that the option « see in 3D » appears.

2. If you have an Android phone, turn up the volume to hear their footsteps and roars.

3. With the recording option, create your own videos in augmented reality and recreate the scenes that you like the most from « Jurassic World ».

Pressing « view in real size » will recreate the measurement that the dinosaur had.

This function is available in Android 7 and later and in iOS with operating system 11 or higher. They can be searched in any browser (Chrome or Safari) or from the Google mobile application.

With the new auto-scaling feature on Android, if you select « View in real size, » augmented reality tracking technology automatically calculates the distance between your phone and a surface to resize the dinosaur to fit your phone screen.

« To create the dinosaurs in 3D, our concept artists first conducted preliminary research to uncover facts about each creature.”Explained Camilo Sanin, Character Creation Leader in Ludia.

He added: « Not only did we conduct research on various forms of literature, our artists also worked with paleontologists and the ‘Jurassic World’ team to make the resources as accurate and realistic as possible. Even the smallest details, like color irregularities and skin patterns, are important. ”

Other animals in the Google search engine

The novelty today is that dinosaurs can be found but for some time now it has been possible to find other 3D animals in the search engine such as bears, goats, sharks, octopuses or horses. The complete list is found in this another note where we also share the step by step to play with this option that integrates the search engine.

Some of the many animals in augmented reality found in the Google search engine.

This tool that integrates augmented reality the search engine was announced a year ago under the annual Google developer event and since then it has been adding more options like the one announced in these hours and which is the possibility of finding dinosaurs in virtual reality.

More news from Google

Google announced that it will make an online event open to the community to publicize its news for the smart home. The meeting, which will take place between July 8 and July 9, was named « Hey Google » Smart Home Virtual Summit.

In the event, the tools that will reach the smart home products that the company has both in the Nest line and Google Home will be announced. The opening speech will be given by Michele Turner, director of product management for the Smart Home ecosystem, who will share the latest home product initiatives.

To follow the event you must sign up, at no cost, in this site. The meeting begins on July 8 at 19 CEST (14 hours in Argentina, 13 hours in Chile, 12 hours in Mexico and Colombia).

