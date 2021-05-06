How to find out who is using your password for Netflix, Disney +, Prime Video, etc. (and throw them out, if possible)

It is likely that over the years you have left your Netflix, Disney + or Spotify account with a friend or family member to watch or listen to something specific. And everything is fine until you try to get in and, for whatever reason, you can’t because there are too many connected devices. It may be the case, but fortunately it is relatively easy to avoid it.

Below you will find a selection of the most popular streaming services for movies, series and music in Spain, namely: Netflix, HBO, Amazon Prime Video, Disney +, Filmin, Movistar + and Spotify. Within each of its sections you will find the steps to access connection history and, if possible, instructions for logging out of all devices at the same time.

Netflix

Netflix. From a PC browser, go to netflix.com and log in with your account. Access your profile. Select your profile picture in the upper right corner and go to “Account”. Once inside, go to “Recent device streaming activity“or go directly to this link. Here you will see all the devices that have been logged in with your credentials, their location and the latest records. If you see any suspicious activity, go back to the account settings and access “Sign out of all devices” or access this link.This will sign out of all devices that have been signed in with our credentials.

If you want, you can change the password to avoid unwanted access from this link.

HBO

HBO. From a PC browser, go to es.hboespana.com and log in with your account. Click on the settings wheel in the upper right corner. Accede to “My devices“or go to this link. There you will see all the devices that have been logged in with your credentials. Next to each one you will see a button that says” Delete “. Press it on those devices that you do not recognize.

If you want, you can change the password from this link.

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video. From a PC browser, go to primevideo.com and log in with your account. Then select your profile. Click on your profile picture in the upper right corner and go to “Account and Settings”. Now go to “My devices“or click directly on this link. All the devices that have been logged in will appear here. Next to each of them there is a button that says” Unregister “. Cancel the devices that you do not recognize.

If you want, you can change the password from your Amazon account settings. Remember that this will change the password for your entire Amazon account, not just Prime Video.

Disney +

Disney +. From a PC browser, go to disneyplus.com and log in with your account. Then select your profile. Disney + does not show connection history, instead only allow force logout on all devices. To do this, click on “Sign out of all devices” and enter your password again.

If you want to change the password, you can do it from this link.

Filmin

Filmin.

Filmin does not have a device history in which you have logged in or a function that allows you to log out of all of them. So the only option is to change the password. For it:

From a PC browser, go to filmin.es and log in with your account. Click on your profile photo in the upper right area. Select “Configuration” and in “Password” click on “Request change”. You will receive an email with the instructions to change the password.

Movistar +

Movistar +. From a PC browser, access ver.movistarplus.es and log in with your account. Access “Customer area”. In the menu on the left click on “Device Management”. All devices that are playing Movistar + content will appear (up to a maximum of five allowed). You will see those that play inside the house, those that are outside and the list of them linked. In the event that you see a suspicious device you can unlink it with the icon on the right completely. Accept the unlink and the suspicious device will not be able to access your Movistar + account.

If you want, you can change the password from this link.

Spotify

Spotify. From a PC browser, go to spotify.com and log in with your account. Click on your profile photo in the upper right corner. As in Disney +, you cannot see the devices that your account has been signed in to, but you can only sign out of all of them. In the “General” section, go to “Sign out everywhere“and click on the” Close session everywhere “button. Then go to the” Apps “section or access this link. There will be all the apps in which you have logged in with your Spotify account (consoles, services from third parties …) Remove access to those you do not recognize.

If you want, you can change the password from this link.