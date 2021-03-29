How to find out if your cat has conjunctivitis

Check your eyes regularly

Although there are many causes for conjunctivitis, the symptoms are almost always the same. Among them are the following: blinking quite frequently (since they cannot stand the itch), red eyes, yellow-green discharge (in the case of an eye infection), watery eyes and swollen eyelids. If you notice any of these signs, you should go to the vet as soon as possible.

As for the causes, conjunctivitis is sometimes not related to a health problem, as it can be due to a foreign body that enters the eye. However, also It could be due to the following reasons:

Allergies: Some felines have allergic conjunctivitis, in which pollen or other allergens cause an allergic reaction.

Irritants: Dust that gets into the eye, shampoo, or perfume could cause irritation leading to eye inflammation.

Strange bodies: It could be a grass that has been caught under the eyelid or a hair that has been caught in the eye.

Dry eyes: It is rare for cats to suffer from dry eyes, a health problem known as keratoconjunctivitis sicca. When felines suffer from this disorder, they do not produce enough tears to lubricate the eye, so it becomes dry and later inflamed.