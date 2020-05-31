Telegram It is an instant messaging application and very popular due to its quite useful features. This network is developed on various platforms, it means that no matter what equipment you are using, be it Windows, Mac, Android or iPhone, you can enjoy the app without worry.

Over time, this network has become an excellent alternative to WhatsApp, its functions are varied and range from the possibility of making calls, sending, receiving or sending a heavy file, downloading music and you can even communicate through video calls very soon .

Without a doubt, one of the most striking aspects is that it has a wide variety of useful bots, secret chats, video messages and the ability to join groups and channels. Doing this is very easy, this time you will learn how to search for groups and public channels on Telegram, Step by Step.

Telegram: How to search for new groups and channels

One of the things that attracts the most attention in groups and channels is that they can host thousands of spectators, to be concrete a group on Telegram can have up to 250,000 thousand members, Meanwhile he channel limit is infinite.

The groups and channels may be similar at some point since their purpose is spread public messages; However, they are not the same, since unlike channels, in groups there can be interaction between the members, whether through messages, stikers, audios, among other things.

This would be a key point when it comes to locating them, since you could search according to your personality, tastes and interests.

Now that you know the differences between a channel and a group, it is time to know how to find them. How to access new channels and public groups on Telegram It is very simple, there are two that are the most common:

Start the Telegram application, either by mobile or computer.

Locate the search bar and click on it, it is at the top of the application with a magnifying glass icon.

Write the channel name you want to access. Then it will show a series of profiles, channels and groups. The channels are identified with a megaphone icon followed by the name and the groups are accompanied by a two people icon.

Select the channel or group of interest and click on the name. To finish press “Join the channel” or “Join the Group”.

Done, you already belong to the channel. You should only be aware of the rules and regulations of each one to avoid suspensions.

The other way to enter a particular channel or group on Telegram is through an access link. In this case you should only give click on it and it will automatically send you to the group or channel window. This method is the fastest and safest, the only drawback is that you must have the URL available.

Notably you can only join these groups or channels as long as are public. In this way you can easily find them from the search engine. Instead for enter private groups or channels on TelegramYou should receive an invitation to join.

