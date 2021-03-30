How to find live eSports events on Twitch

If you are a fan of eSports, Twitch is one of the best platforms you can use. So you can discover live content.

Although over the years the variety of content available on Twitch has been growing, the video game they remain an essential part of the platform. And specifically, the eSports have become an essential part of this streaming video service.

We already explained how to find live streams and videos of your favorite games on Twitch, and now we are going to show you the steps to discover eSports events than to be able to follow live through the platform.

In the Twitch app

When using Twitch from mobile, the process for discover eSport events in the application it is very simple. You just have to follow these steps:

Open the Twitch app on your Android mobile or tablet. From the Twitch application home page, tap on the “Esports” icon located in the lower right corner. Scroll through the game carousel to choose the one that interests you the most, or search for the name of your favorite game or tournament.

In this way, you can find the eSports content that interests you the most. In addition, you can hide those recommendations of games or creators that do not interest you so that they do not appear again in the eSports tab.

From your computer on the Twitch website

There are many people who they access Twitch directly from the computer. If you are one of them, you can also find eSports content easily. Just follow these steps:

Open the Twitch website through your browser. Click or tap on the “Explore” text in the upper left corner. Scroll down and look for the “Esports” category within a purple rectangle. From there, access to live tournaments, game highlights, or professional player content.

Twitch greatly facilitates connection between professional video game players and their audience, offering sections exclusively dedicated to eSports. As you see, finding content of this type is extremely simple

