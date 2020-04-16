We all know that Google Chrome is one of the best browsers on the net, not surprisingly the Big G browser is the most used. The reasons for this can be various: that Google Chrome works really well, that it can be installed on all types of devices (Windows, Mac OS, Android, IOS etc), its incredible synchronization or that we are so used to using the Google search engine that we simply use Chrome by pure inertia.

Because if Google’s browser is the most widely used in the world, the same can be said about its search engine. Instant and precise searches, whether they are web pages, videos, images or anything else that we can think of. Now, Google is not perfect and it is that if some time ago we could search for images by specific sizes quickly and quite simply, now these searches are summarized in Large, Medium and icon sizes, whatever the latter means.

If instead we want to find an image of a landscape with a specific size, for example 700 x 500 pixels, we must do a couple of extra steps to get it. Nothing complicated the truth, although in case you don’t know how to do it, don’t worry, that’s what we are for.

How to find images of a specific size in Google

Let’s take the previous example. We want to search Google for a landscape image with a size of 700 x 500 pixels. At first glance, Google only lets us search by large or medium size, which causes disparate results. Even if we go into the advanced settings of the browser, we will see that the possibilities are broader, although they are not what we are looking for. Greater than 400 x 300, greater than 640 x 480 etc, but not 700 × 500 in particular. If what we want is exactly this figure, we will have to use this simple and practical trick.

In the Google image search engine you just have to put the following. We must add imagesize: 700 × 500 to the word we want to search. In the previous case it would be landscape imagesize: 700 × 500. In this way Google will only show us results of landscape images with 700 pixels wide and 500 pixels high. If we want another size time, we just have to put the values ​​we want, always taking into account that the first number is the width and the second is the height.

Honestly (and unfortunately) this is the fastest way to get image results with specific sizes. We also have other alternatives such as the extensions for Chrome that allow us to carry out these specific searches in a simpler way, such as Advanced Image Search, but if you do not want to install anything on your computer, the way that we have explained to you in the safest way and fast.

