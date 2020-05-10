Explore cave systems

How to find diamonds in Minecraft

With any luck, you might even stumble upon chests containing some. There are chests in several of the largest caves; However, nothing guarantees that they really will have diamonds inside. However it is worth taking the time to open one, if you find it – just don’t expect to knead a huge amount with this technique.

Create your own diamond mine

Create your own diamond mine

Although it is possible to get some diamonds by exploring caves and opening chests, the best way to obtain them is to create your own mine. The process is slow, but simple. However, if you do it right, you’ll be bagging hundreds of diamonds in no time. Here are some tips to get you started:

Diamonds appear naturally between layers 1 and 16, although they are most likely to be seen in layer 12. Mother rock is considered layer 0, so you’ll need to dig well before you can see those brilliant blue rocks. If you need help figuring out which layer you’re digging, hit F3 (if you’re playing on PC) and you’ll see your current location. If you are playing on a console, you will have to dig up to bedrock and then go back up, layer by layer, until you reach the desired height. There are several extraction techniques that you can use, but we recommend digging up the ladder until you reach layer 12. Then he digs a long horizontal corridor. From this main corridor you can dig perpendicular trails to maximize your mining potential, when you find diamonds make sure to clear all the surrounding blocks to see if there are others nearby. Generally, diamond veins have diagonal patterns, so there are usually others hidden closer than you think.It is helpful to have a bucket of water on hand, in case you accidentally open a flow of lava. If this happens, throw the water as fast as you can. Then go up a few layers and do your best to remove the lava before continuing.To extract diamonds, you will need at least one iron or diamond pick. You should also carry a spare one; This way you won’t have to stop your operation if the first one breaks.

Finding diamonds is an exercise in patience. There is no foolproof way to locate them; You will have the best chance of success if you go down to layer 12 and start breaking rocks.

How to find diamonds in Minecraft appeared first on Digital Trends Spanish.