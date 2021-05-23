How to Find and Download MP3 Music from YouTube in 2021 | Technology

If you want to download MP3 music from YouTube, you’ve come to the right place. In this tutorial we are going to explain how to search and download songs step by step through different online services.

YouTube is the video platform par excellence, but there are also many people who use it to listen to free music online. Its immense content catalog gives us access to a vast musical universe, either through the artists’ video clips or the songs integrated into other types of videos.

The problem with listening to music on YouTube is that you need to have an internet connection to reproduce the contents, which means consuming the data of your rate in case you are not at home.

Also, if you use your mobile and have a free account, you must have the application open, since when it is in the background or with the screen locked, the audio is not reproduced. Therefore, apart from data consumption, it also consumes your smartphone’s battery.

Because of this, there are many people who want to download YouTube music in MP3. In this way, they can have a local copy of their favorite songs to listen to them whenever they want without any limitation.

If you are one of them, take note because we are going to explain step by step how to download MP3 from YouTube through different online services.

How to download MP3 music from YouTube in 2021

Snappea

Snappea is an online service that allows you to download MP3 from YouTube for free and without the need for registration. It is very easy to use and you will have your songs downloaded in a matter of seconds, so it is a highly recommended tool.

To get started, go to the Snappea website and enter the artist or song title you would like to find in the text field. In the results you can see the YouTube videos that contain the music you want to download, so you don’t even have to enter the video platform to locate the songs. However, if you already know the URL of the video, you can copy and paste it into the search box.

Once you have found the music you want, to download it, you just have to click the Download button. When you do this, the tool will show you a page like the one you can in the following screenshot. Here you have the possibility to choose the quality of the audio you want to obtain (50k, 70k, 128k and 160k bitrate), by clicking on the Download button next to each option.

After clicking on the button, a progress bar will indicate the status of the download, and when it is complete You can find the file in the Downloads folder of your computer or your mobile. So fast and simple!

In addition, if you wish, you also have the possibility of downloading the video in MP4 format with different quality options to choose from. The process to download the video is the same, but in this case by pressing the corresponding Download button.

ClipConverter

ClipConverter is a very veteran and popular online service to download MP3 music from YouTube. Its interface is less friendly and attractive than Snappea’s, but it is also effective for downloading songs from YouTube.

In this case, you don’t have an engine that directly allows you to videos that contain the song you want to download, so the first step is to enter YouTube, locate the video in question and copy the URL.

Then go into ClipConverter and paste the address into the Media address box. Then, select MP3 in the section Conversion format and adjust the conversion options to your liking. This service offers you the option of downloading the complete audio or selecting a specific fragment. This way, you can skip part of the intro or ending and focus solely on the music.

To narrow a fragment, uncheck the box Video start and enter the second in which you want the conversion to start, and deactivate End of video to indicate the second to stop. When you’re ready, click the Continue button to start the conversion.

Once this is done, wait for the service to convert. The process may take a few minutes, depending on the size of the video. When finished, you will find your MP3 in the download folder of your device.

YT1s.com

Another online service that you can use to download YouTube to MP3 for free is YT1s.com. Its operation is very similar to that of the previous services and allows you to download your songs in the blink of an eye very easily.

This platform also does not have its own search engine, so the first thing you have to do is copy the URL of the video you want to download from YouTube. Then, go to YT1s.com, copy the address in the text box and click on the button Convert MP3.

Next, the platform carries out the conversion and in a few seconds you will see the button Download. Click on it and the MP3 file will be saved in your download folder.

320YTMp3

320YTMp3 is another alternative to download YouTube MP3 for free without the need for programs. It has a search engine that allows you to enter the name of the artist or the song you want to download to see the YouTube videos that contain the music you are looking for. If you have already located the content that has the song you want, you can also copy it into the text field.

When you click on a result, you will see a screen like the one shown below in the screenshot. Select the MP3 tab, choose the quality from the dropdown, and then hit the Convert button. Wait for the process to finish and at the end the Download button will be displayed. Click on it to download the MP3.

YouMp3.app

YouMp3.app is the latest online service to download music from YouTube for free and without the need for programs we are going to talk to you about. Using it is very simple: all you have to do is paste the URL of the video in the text field and click on the Search button.

Then, indicate the second in which you want the conversion to start and finish the conversion (do nothing if you want to extract the complete audio), and then click on Download. The download will start immediately and the MP3 file will be stored in your downloads folder.