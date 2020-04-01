Today is the deadline to file the 2019 Income Tax return, a process that you can carry out both from the Tax Agency website and with its official application, available on Android and iOS.

The AEAT application allows you consult and confirm the 2019 Income draft in just a few minutes and effortlessly. Although it is not possible to modify the draft – that can only be done on the web – for those cases in which the draft is correct in itself, it is probably the fastest and easiest way to present the declaration.

First, the application

First of all, you are going to need the official application of the Tax Agency, which is the same that is used every year (do not fall, therefore, in false applications). It is a generic application and it is used for other procedures besides that of the Income Statement.

The application is available both in the Android store, Google play, as in the iPhone and iPad store, in the App Store. The minimum requirements are quite affordable: on Android you need version 6.0 or higher, while on iOS you need version 11.0 or higher.

Tax agency

Log in

The Tax Agency application allows you to access some sections and information without having to log in, but you must log in to obtain your draft of the income statement. In the application you have two ways to do it: with a reference number or with a Cl @ ve PIN. There is a third way to achieve this, through an electronic certificate, although in this case you must carry out the process in the browser.

Depending on the method you choose, you will have to enter one or the other details to verify your identity. To identify yourself with Cl @ ve PIN you will need to enter your DNI your validity date, in addition to the PIN that you will receive in the application or by SMS. With a reference number, you must enter the reference that you could have obtained in an SMS or letter, or obtain that reference after entering a specific box from the previous year’s declaration.

Check your statement

With the session started, you must return to the main screen of the Tax Agency application to enter Income section 2019. In doing so, the application may ask you to correct any pending details of the income statement, before you can get the draft.

As soon as you correct the data -or, if there is no data pending correction- you can go to the next step to see the result of your draft and, if you agree with the result, present it to the Tax Agency.

Submit your statement

You will see then a summary of your statement, where the result of the same is shown, if it is to pay or to return, as well as your name, autonomous community and details of the payment and the contributions you want to mark. If you want to modify the declaration, click Modify declaration, which will open the web version of the AEAT virtual office. You can also view the full draft in PDF format by clicking PDF Preview.

If everything is correct, press Present declaration. You must confirm your intention and immediately the draft of the income statement will be confirmed. You will then receive a Verification code and touching on Declaration filed will open a PDF file with your declaration, which you can save on your mobile, print or share with other applications.