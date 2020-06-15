Leave your Xiaomi smartphone like new.

Although Xiaomi phones have Android inside, it is true that its personalization layer is one of the most particular. MIUI is completely different from the rest and although in its appearance it has certain similarities with Apple’s iOS, luckily it has nothing to do with the closed system of the Cupertino company.

That is why navigating between the MIUI menus can disorient all those who are used to other layers such as One UI or the Android phone stock itself such as Google’s own Pixel. Hence, moving between the settings of a Xiaomi terminal can be somewhat messy especially look for the option to reset terminal settings. Fortunately, we are here to solve it.

How to factory reset your Xiaomi terminal

Whether it is because our Xiaomi smartphone does not go as fast as before or because we are simply going to give it away or sell it, resetting the terminal settings to the factory is essential. With this option we will erase all the data from our device, leaving it like it was just out of the box.

For this we must make the following steps:

Terminal settings

Additional settings

Backup

Factory data reset

It is important to state that Xiaomi, unlike other brands, allows us to back up all our data using the Xiaomi cloud. In this way, when we have deleted the terminal, we can dump all our data thanks to this option, saving us a lot of time when configuring the mobile device from scratch.

The truth is that although MIUI has little or nothing to do with Android in its most stock version, offers us many more settings and options than any other layer of customization. In addition, if any of you are new to Xiaomi phones, do not hesitate to stop by our complete post where we discuss the best tricks of Xiaomi devices. Safety pin.

