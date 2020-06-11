Synchronized contact management in iCloud on all our Apple devices is one of the best I’ve seen, except for one detail. From iOS devices it is impossible export contact groups to share with other people unless you do it one by one. It is something that I would love to see resolved in this very WWDC20.

But for now, we still need a Mac or a PC with an internet connection to be able to massively export those contacts. Let’s see how to get it easily and in a way compatible with other platforms.

Export iCloud contacts from Mac

If we have a Mac at hand, the process is very simple. Just open the ‘Contacts’ application, click to select one of those contacts and then go to the ‘Edit’ menu> ‘Select all’ so that all the contacts are marked (you can also just press CMD + A):

Then we will go to the menu ‘File’> ‘Export’> ‘Export vCard’ to export a vCard file of all our contacts. It will ask us in which directory we want to export it, so choose the one you prefer the most and click ‘Save’:

The resulting file is compatible with all modern agendas and servicesSo that we can use it as a simple local backup of the contacts or to send part or all of an agenda to another person, attaching that file in an email or in an instant messaging service that supports it.

Export iCloud contacts from the web

If we don’t have a Mac or we just don’t have it on hand, we can use any Windows or Linux PC that has an internet connection. Just access the iCloud contacts website, log in with our Apple ID and select all contacts to export them.

For this we will press on one of our contacts and then we will press the CMD + A keys so that they are all marked. Once we have done that, we will click on the settings icon and then select ‘Export vCard’. The vCard file with all our contacts will be downloaded to the computer so you can share it as you want.

