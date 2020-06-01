One of the many advantages of using Pages, Numbers or Keynote to write and manage our documents is the ability to browse and restore old versions of the same document. This function, which depends on we have iCloud Drive activatedIt can be very useful when we need to go back to a previous version of a spreadsheet, presentation or text.

How to view and restore documents

For explore and restore version history and changes of a concrete document the steps are very simple:

We open the Pages, Numbers or Keynotes app on our iPhone or iPad.

We enter the folder of the document that interests us.

We touch the Select button at the top right.

We select the document in question.

We touch the Versions button, which on the iPhone is represented with a small clock to the left of OK.

We select, from the different saved versions, the one that interests us.

Arrived here we can choose Preview or Restore. If we choose the second one, the old version will automatically replace the newer one. If we choose the first one, we will be able to see the document in the version that we have chosen and, once inside, we will be able to choose between Save a copy, with which we will have both the most recent version like the one we just selected, or Restore, so we will only keep the selected version that will replace the current one.

Easy, right? And also very useful. More than once in the evolution and preparation of a document we make changes that, although we later reject, we may want to recover later to add them to the final version.

