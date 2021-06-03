How to explain yourself well in a telephone consultation with your doctor

06/03/2021 at 8:50 AM CEST

The telephone consultation is already a reality implanted in the daily consultation of doctors. The Covid-19 pandemic has forced to accelerate the use of the telemedicine, using the tools available (telephone, video call, etc.) due to the need to protect the health of patients and maintain compliance with the protection measures imposed in the pandemic.

And perhaps telemedicine is here to stay.

Obviously, not everything can be done remotely, but if you are carrying out many non-face-to-face consultations. In this context, the Spanish Society of Rehabilitation and Physical Medicine (SERMEF) has prepared a document to help ensure that the telephone consultation with the doctor, be it the rehabilitator, the general practitioner or any specialist, is efficient both for patients and for the healthcare professional who treats us.

“That said, giving the telephone consultation the category of medical act, the patient must also prepare for said consultation in the same way as they would if they went to the health center,” they explain from the SERMEF.

How to prepare before receiving the call

The first thing we must do is collect all the documentation we need. No matter what the results of some analyzes or other tests performed, reports from other specialists, known allergies and personal history (illnesses, previous surgeries), if we are taking medication we must know the names of all the drugs we take and their dose ( the number of tablets and times you take them per day), as well as any adverse or secondary effects if they occur.It is important to convey to the doctor everything that you consider to be relevant and new, and that, therefore, is likely not to be recorded It can be very useful to write a list of the symptoms that we have so that we do not forget any of them in the rush and the nerves.We can also note how these symptoms evolve, if they improve or worsen, and any questions that arise. In the event that you are undergoing any therapy at the hospital, write down who you are doing it with, how many sessions you have done and what progress you have seen. If you do self-treatment at home, Review the exercises and write down any doubts regarding their execution, and the need or not to expand or replace them. Also write if you have had any clinical incidence, any adverse effect or any income. With everything already noted, the day of the consultation It is better if we wait for the call in an environment as quiet as possible, where nothing distracts us from the conversation we are going to have with the doctor.To facilitate communication, have a headset at hand if you have them and if you have difficulties with the language or hearing, ask a family member to accompany you. And be patient! the call may be delayed

What to do during the call

You must ensure that the person calling you is properly identified. If they don't, ask them to do so. You too must identify yourself. Give your name and surname and even your ID number or affiliation, to guarantee your safety by unequivocally identifying both parties.Remember that this is a confidential conversation in which you are going to give information about your health and privacy, so It is important that you make sure that they are not listening in on your conversation. Try to speak loud and clear, and count everything that you have written down in the list that you prepared before the call. Answer the questions that your doctor asks you and if you do not understand it, ask him to repeat it. To ensure that you have understood everything correctly, you can review the most relevant data (treatments, follow-up) before ending the call.