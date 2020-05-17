The DNS cache stores those searches in which the DNS has resolved the requested addresses so that in later occasions, it can resolve those requests much faster. In other words, the corresponding list is stored with the requested pages and the IP address of the server where they are hosted.

Now, if the DNS cache is not updated, then we can run into certain problems when navigating certain sites that we could previously visit. And it is that it can be corrupted and that we cannot translate the requests of a site with its IP address, so we will need to clear the DNS cache.

What the DNS cache contains and why it is recommended to clean it

All entries that are saved in the DNS cache are stored compressed in ASCII format and contain the following information:

Resource data or rdata: The address or name of the host.

Record type: is the type of record created and each one shows a specific type of information depending on the record.

Record name: The domain name for which the DNS entry was created. This value is optional.

Time to live– The lifetime of the DNS record.

Class– The record of the protocol group to which it belongs. This value is optional.

Resource data length: Specifies the length of the data. This value is optional.

Now, surely many wonder why it is necessary clear the DNS cache manually and why it is not something that is done automatically. Well, deleting this information is something that must be done to solve a problem when accessing certain websites. In other words, at some point the information stored in the DNS cache may not be correct or corrupt and we may have problems accessing a web page.

And it is that sometimes, a website can change its IP address due to a server change and that when trying to access it we find that it is not possible, since the cache we have stored will not be correct. Therefore, in these cases it is when we must clear this cache to be able to browse any site again with total normality.

How to clear the DNS cache on your computer

As we will see below, to clean the DNS cache it is recommended to delete it from our operating system and also from the web browser or browsers that we are using regularly to browse the Internet.

Windows 10

To clear the DNS cache in Windows 10 is quite simple and fast, although we will have to do it from the command line, something that many users are not especially used to.

So the first thing we have to do is open a Run window, Win + R, write the command CMD and press Enter or OK. We can also type CMD in the search box on the taskbar and click on the result of the command prompt.

Once in front of the command line, the next thing we have to do is write and execute the command: ipconfig / flushdns. As soon as you press Enter, the DNS cache cleaning process will start automatically. If the command is executed correctly, we can already leave the command prompt and the cache will have been cleared.

macOS

In the Apple environment it will depend on the version of macOS that we have installed to be able to clean the DNS cache in one way or another. Basically, what will change will be the command to execute, although the steps to follow will be identical in all cases. That is, the first thing we will have to do is click on the option Go> Utilities and then we select Terminal. Once the Terminal is opened, we must execute the corresponding command depending on the version of macOS that we have installed:

macOS El Capitan, Sierra, High Sierra, Mojave and Catalina: sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder

macOS Yosemite: sudo discoveryutil udnsflushcaches

macOS Lion, Mountain Lion and Mavericks: sudo killall -HUP mDNSResponder

macOS Snow Leopard: sudo dscacheutil -flushcache

macOS Leopard: sudo lookupd -flushcache

How to clear the browser’s DNS cache

Google Chrome

To empty the DNS cache in Google Chrome, these are the steps we must follow:

We open a Chrome window.

We wrote Chrome: // net-internals / # dns in the address bar and click Enter.

This will show us a page where we will see all the DNS resolutions made.

Click on the button Clear host cache, which will clear all the DNS cache stored in the browser.

Mozilla Firefox

The steps to follow to clear the DNS cache in the Mozilla web browser change compared to the Google browser. This is what we should do in Firefox:

We open a new Mozilla Firefox window.

We write in the address bar about: config and hit Enter.

We look for the entrance network.dnsCacheExpiration.

Once we have found it we click on it and establish its value at 0.

This will cause the browser itself to ignore its own DNS cache.

Microsoft Edge

With the Chromium-based version of Microsoft Edge it is also possible to empty the DNS cache at the browser level by following these simple steps:

We open an Edge Chromium window.

We wrote edge: // net-internals / # dns in the address bar and hit Enter.

Now it will show us a page where we will see all the DNS resolutions made from the browser.

Click on the button Clear host cache and it will automatically clear all the DNS cache stored in Edge.