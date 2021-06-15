How to end alopecia? Best hair treatments to stop baldness

Share

Putting an end to alopecia once and for all has become a real problem for both men and women. According to the latest studies, approximately 50% of men and 50% of women over 50 years of age suffer from some type of problem related to their hair health. Therefore, in a society in which physical appearance and own health are increasingly concerned, many people have been encouraged in recent years to undergo some type of hair treatment with the aim of curbing baldness to enjoy hair with greater volume and healthier.

The Hölsttein hair clinic is an aesthetic center in Valencia located at the forefront in offer the best hair care and treatments to care for and revitalize hair, at the same time, put an end to the problem of baldness. With their help, we will see how we can deal with baldness and what are the most innovative hair treatments to regain the vitality of our hair and regain its natural shine.

Tips to stop alopecia and combat baldness

Before offering you the best tips to stop baldness, we must emphasize that, in the vast majority of cases treated, the problem of baldness is related to hereditary genetic factors where hormones play a determining role. Even so, there are times when we can carry out recommendations aimed at reduce, within the possibilities, its effects. To do this, we must first know what type of alopecia is the person suffering from (seborrheic, areata, androgenetic, …), so a prior capillary analysis is essential to know where we are starting from.

Use natural products and according to the type of hair

Sometimes we tend to abusing shampoos and cosmetic products that, far from taking care of our hair, they end up damaging it. Not paying attention to the characteristics of our hair and eliminating its natural barrier make it end up weaken and break. Therefore, we always recommend the use of shampoos and hair products that protect the Ph of the scalp and they are destined to solve the problems that our hair suffers. If, in addition to this, we provide the hair with the vitamins and nutrients that it undoubtedly needs, this in the long run it will grow much stronger and look brighter.

Try to maintain good hair health and hygiene

If using shampoos and hair products not indicated for our hair type is detrimental to taking care of your health, in the same way is the not having proper hygiene and care of this. Not treating problems such as excess dandruff, dryness, oily hair and, finally, breakage and hair loss can eventually lead to a much bigger problem of alopecia. To avoid this problem after a few years, it is recommended to carry out a good daily hair hygiene routine, as well as, remain attentive to their state in case at a certain moment it deteriorates excessively.

Try to lead healthier lifestyle habits

The alcohol, tobacco, and eating unhealthy food It ends up affecting our health and, also, that of our scalp. Therefore, if we want to enjoy hair full of life and with greater volume, we must begin to consider abandoning these types of habits that all they do is harm our body. In the case of diet, eating foods rich in nutrients and vitamins such as vegetables or fish, can help improve our hair to points that we do not think. Go ahead and see how taking care of this aspect has a direct impact on hair health of your own hair.

Don’t forget to do hair massages

Regularly massaging the scalp can help improve blood circulation, at the same time that stimulates the growth of hair follicles. As long as this is done with care and assiduity, doing circular massages in this way on the head can help to improve the appearance of our precious hair in the long term. Carried out after a pleasant bath or just at the moment of the shower, this moment of relaxation is sure to give you will provide a general benefit for the whole organism.

Best hair treatments to combat baldness

Once a previous hair analysis has been carried out in a professional clinic to determine what type of alopecia or hair problem we suffer, a qualified team will be in charge of more accurately assess the state of our scalp, as well as the possible available hair treatments aimed at reversing the problem. In order to achieve the best results, we highlight the great importance of trusting professionals like Hölsttein that, thanks to their extensive experience and professionalism, will always offer us the better care and higher quality care for our hair problem.

Regarding the hair treatments available today, one of the most relevant in recent years is hair mesotherapy. A pioneering technique in hair health that consists of inject nutrients and vitamins into our scalp to promote its growth. But this is not the only one, the treatment of capillary biostimulation or capillary prp They seek to put an end to baldness and alopecia once and for all thanks to the latest medical and technological advances.