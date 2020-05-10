A dead zone is every corner of our home where we do not receive Internet through the Wi-Fi emitted by our router. This means that it is a problem that is associated with signal range of the Wi-Fi connection, and therefore it could be solved using the classic Wi-Fi repeaters, or also a PLC with repeater functions, but is it possible to solve it without spending money?

That is the key question that inspired us to ask this article, and as we will see below, it is possible, in many cases, to end dead zones. without having to make any kind of expense. There are exceptions, obviously, but they are mostly limited to those cases where we have areas that are too far away or that are affected by numerous obstacles and natural signal blockers.

If you have a dead zone at home, follow the tips below to improve signal range and enjoy your Internet connection. Ideally, you should implement all recommendations simultaneouslyAnd if, despite everything, you don’t get an optimal result, don’t worry, you can find Wi-Fi repeaters at very cheap prices. For example, the AVM FRITZ! WLAN Repeater 310 is priced at 33.50 euros.

1.-Internet connection and router placement

The Wi-Fi signal leaves the router in the form of circular wave and has a limited range. This means that the place and the position in which we place the router will determine, to a large extent, the range of the signal and the dead zones that we will have to face.

It is not the same to place the router in a closed space, where the signal is already limited by the obstacles that surround the router, which in an open space, where it will come out with greater intensity and you can travel a greater distance. The same happens with the position, and it is that if we place the router at ground level the range will be very poor, while if we place it at a medium height, the signal range will improve considerably.

Ideally, locate the router in an open, central, slightly elevated space. If in spite of everything we have a dead zone we can move it slightly to bring it closer to this area achieve a minimum range that allows us to have Wi-Fi in it.

2.-Wi-Fi Standard 4 to the rescue

Using the Wi-Fi 5 standard will allow us to enjoy all the advantages of the 5 GHz band in our Internet connection, among which a higher speed, lower saturation and less marked interference stand out. However, its most limited scope than the standard Wi-Fi 4, which means that it is likely to reach every corner of our home.

If we are in this situation and we have not even been able to solve it by moving the router, we can choose to use the Wi-Fi 4 standard, which has a greater range. In my case I have a remote room in which Wi-Fi 5 does not finish arriving well, but I do not use it often, so I just need to use Wi-Fi 4 to have the Internet.

Moving the router does not compensate me, since I have it located in a perfect range so that it can reach two televisions and two PCs. Moving it would be counterproductive, so if you find yourself in a similar case, you know, use Wi-Fi 4.

3.-Check the obstacles and open the doors

Closed doors are a signal blocker. Its impact is not as great as that of other elements because they are made of wood, but this does not mean that they do not affect the range of our wireless connection. Leaving a couple of doors open can make a difference between having a dead zone or having an acceptable signal.

On the other hand, remove obstacles that may affect the Wi-Fi signal path can also play a determining role in our Internet connection. I understand that it is not always possible, but when it is, we must see what elements may be preventing the signal from reaching the dead zone that we want to eliminate, and change them to improve the range.

In this sense, I remind you that mirrors, large bodies of water (fish tanks) and household appliances that emit waves that interfere with Wi-Fi should be our main goals.