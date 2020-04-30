Codes, passwords, biometric security… In general, today’s smartphones are very secure. But in case you did not know it, you can encrypt the data contained in the mobile, so that reading it will require a password. In itself, the encryption of our phone consists according to the OSI (Internet Security Office) in “make the information it contains not accessible to those who are not authorized to read, modify or delete it” In this way, for example, if someone other than you wants to access the image gallery of your mobile, you should enter a password previously, otherwise, you will not be able to view the photos.

Encrypt your smartphone data

Once encrypted, you Music, videos, photos and app data will only be accessible if you enter the password or PIN code that you have configured during the encryption process. Here we tell you how to do it in the two most used mobile operating systems:

Encrypt an Android smartphone

In most versions of the operating system, the procedure is very similar. The only thing is that you must have a PIN or password as the encryption / decryption method. In the case of having a microSD card, the data it contains will also be encrypted in the process. Therefore, remember that before passing the information to another device, you must decrypt it first.

Depending on the mobile and Android version we have, the route will be different, but normally the encryption function usually comes in Settings of the mobile within the ‘Security’ section -either for example Security and Location in some, or for example Lock Screen and Security on a Samsung mobile – the fastest is to put ‘Encrypt’ in the search bar. You will be able to encrypt / encrypt “accounts, settings, downloaded apps and their data, multimedia content and other files”. But be careful, you have to make two things:

That the terminal battery is at least at 80% loadThat you have time, since the process can take minutes, or more than one hour

Encrypt an iOS smartphone

Although the most modern Apple brand devices (iPhone or iPad) they already encrypt their content by default once the unlock code has been implemented (and with various levels of protection), you may not have created that code itself. Apple recommends set up a code on your iOS device “To help protect your data.” If the iPhone supports Touch ID, you can use your fingerprint instead of the code. If it supports Face ID, you can use facial recognition instead of the code.) Your device will request the code when you do the following:

Turn on or restart the device Press the home button or slide your finger up to unlock the device (you can modify it) Update the software Delete the device data View or change the code settings Install iOS configuration profiles

Set up a code

At iPhone X and later models, go to Settings> Face ID and code. On previous iPhone models, go to Touch ID and code. On devices Without Touch ID, go to Settings> Code.

Press Activate code. Enter a six digit code. Or press Ocode options to change to a four-digit numeric code, a custom numeric code or a custom alphanumeric code. Enter the code again to confirm and activate it.

Change the code or code settings

At iPhone X and later models, go to Settings> Face ID and code. On previous iPhone models, go to Settings> Touch ID and code. On devices without Touch ID, go to Settings> Code. You will find various settings and options:

Deactivate code: Press this option to deactivate the code.

Change code: Enter a new six-digit code. Or, press Code Options to change to a four-digit number code, a custom number code, or a custom alphanumeric code.Request code: As soon as you lock the screen, the default value of this setting will ask you to enter the code to unlock it. If you don’t want to be prompted for the code immediately, change this setting. (For your own security, if you use Touch ID or Apple Pay, you cannot change the immediate request for the code).Allow access when lockedoked: use this option to allow access to some features when the device is locked, such as the Today view, the notification center, Siri, Reply with message, the control center, Wallet and USB accessories.Delete data– Select whether you want to erase data from your device automatically after ten failed code entry attempts. If you don’t activate this option, the device will have to be restored in iTunes after ten failed attempts.