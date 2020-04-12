Very commonly used to transport all kinds of data, from photos to important documents, programs, music, etc., USB sticks are part of our daily lives, but they are also very vulnerable devices. It is common for us to leave them connected to other computers, to lose them with all our information inside them, or to find them, someone has used them, and we run the risk of being infected.

For this reason, and as the OCU advises us, we are going to encrypt a USB device in Windows and Apple’s MacOS:

Encrypt a USB in Windows

On Windows operating systems we have the “BitLocker” tool. It is a tool developed by Microsoft that usually comes pre-installed in almost all versions of its operating system.

Step 1

With this tool, to encrypt a USB or hard drive you just have to go to the folder “This team” where all the storage units of your computer are listed. If you do not know how to get to this folder, just write its name in the Windows start menu and you can quickly access it. Then haz right click on the device and / or unit what do you want to protect and choose the option Activate BitLocker to start the process.

Step 2

You will enter a window where you are given two options to unlock the unit. You have to activate the first one, “Use a password to unlock the unit “, and then write the password that you will use for encryption.

Step 3

When you click Next, Windows will tell you that it will generate a recovery key in the event that you forget your password, it will offer to save it to your Microsoft account, in a file, or print it. Choose the option you prefer

When you press next again, you will have to choose between two encryption options: A quick one that encrypts only the space used and another slower that completely encrypts the USB memory. The difference is that the second option will also encrypt the data that you may have erased, but that could still be recovered. Choose the one you prefer and click “Next”.

Step 4

The previous action will take you to a new window with two other options to choose the encryption mode:

New encryption mode. It is designed for fixed units of a single device such as hard drives that are inside your laptop.

Compatible mode. You will have to choose if you want the USB you are going to encrypt to be used in other Windows computers. and therefore It is the most recommended option.

Step 5

Press “Next “to go to the last window listing all the options you have chosen. If you are satisfied with everything, press “Start encryption”. Depending on the configuration you have chosen it will take more or less time, but generally it should not be too much. When you connect this unit to a Windows computer, first it will give you a read error. Next, it will show you a notification announcing that it is protected with Bitlocker.

When you click on it, a box will appear in the upper right part of the desktop for you to write your password. When you do, you will normally enter the unit.

Encrypt a USB on MacOS

All you have to do is connect the USB to the computer and do right click about its icon when it appears on the desktop.

In the drop-down menu you will only have to choose the option “Encrypt” to enter the password you want to lock it with.