         How to enable Chrome tab grouping in Microsoft Edge and its new ad blocking that consumes your CPU and battery

One of the great advantages that Microsoft has switched to Chromium with Microsoft Edge is that everything that comes to Chrome also reaches your new browser. So, despite the fact that now almost everything on the web is more compatible than with the EdgeHTML version, there are many interesting functions that are being received, in addition to those that Microsoft adds on its own.

In this sense, it is already possible to activate in Microsoft Edge two of the latest and highly anticipated functions that have come to Chrome: the grouping of tabs with colors and labels, and the blocking of ads that consume your CPU, battery and Internet connection. Let’s see how these two functions can be activated.

Grouping of tabs

To activate the grouping of tabs, which allows us to distinguish between tabs from others with colors, so that everything is more organized, we will have to go to the address bar of Microsoft Edge and enter the following address: edge: // flags / # tab-groups. Once the ‘Tab Groups’ option appears, in the option on the right we will have to check “Enabled”.

By modifying this option, Edge will ask us to restart to apply changes. When reopening the browser, we can already group tabs as we have seen in one of the images above. Regarding Chrome, the only thing that changes is that, when you right click on the tab, instead of the “Add to a new group” option appearing, “Add to a new group” will not appear.

After creating a group, we can assign color and name by clicking on the color point next to it. If we want to add a tab to an already created group, we can drag it between the tabs of the desired group, or right click on it and choose the option “Add to existing group”. Since we already have Chrome, it is a function that can come in handy to organize academic (or leisure) research on any topic.

High CPU and resource consumption ad blocking

Google has activated in Chromium a measure that blocks ads that use unnecessarily large images (weighing more than 4 megabytes or using the CPU for 60 seconds). According to Mountain View, only 0.3% of ads exceed this size or CPU usage, but the problem is that “they account for 27% of network data and 28% of all CPU usage used by announcements”.

To activate blocking in Microsoft Edge, we will have to go to the Microsoft Edge address bar and enter the following address: edge: // flags / # enable-heavy-ad-intervention. Once the option ‘Heavy Ad Intervention’ appears, in the option on the right we will have to check “Enabled”. Once activated, the browser will ask us to restart. When it reopens, we don’t have to worry about that kind of ads anymore.

