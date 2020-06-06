The term “cookies” has become very popular in recent times. Since the EU implemented the GDPR, the general data protection regulation, all Internet sites must notify that they are using cookies to track our activity. That is why, that term, which does not mean anything other than cookie, is now so well known.

You may be wondering what a cookie is, how it affects your privacy and if there is any way to manage them in your browser. In this new Andro4all guide we answer all those questions. Let’s start!

What are cookies?

A cookie, or cookie, is a small set of information that a website sends and is stored in the visitor’s browser. The true objective of a cookie when saving certain data is to be able consult them on subsequent visits. There are two types of cookies:

Cookies of origin. These are created by the site you visit and are intended to improve the experience of using it.

Third party cookies. These are created by sites other than the website you visit.

To better understand how a cookie works, let’s take an example. Suppose you are going to access your Spotify account and you want to remember your data so that you do not have to write it every time you return. For that you must check the box Remember me. By doing this, Spotify is saving a cookie with the login information in your browser and the next time you want to log in it will no longer be necessary to enter your credentials.

Cookies, however, have many other uses, such as saving the shopping basket of your favorite online store, personalizing the appearance of the web according to the user, remembering the preferred language or display personalized advertising. It is precisely in this last field where these small files hosted in our browser take on special relevance, especially for certain companies.

How to enable and manage cookies in Google Chrome?

Google Chrome allows you to manage which cookies are stored. In this way, it is possible improve privacy and prevent our browsing patterns from being “exposed” to third parties. Before starting, it is especially important to emphasize that, if we are very strict and completely block cookies, some services will not work. If you look at the image above, you will see that it is not even possible to access a Google account. That said, we teach you how to delete and block cookies, which by default are enabled.

On Android

To delete already stored in Chrome for Android follow these steps:

Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dot menu in the upper left corner.

Click on Setting.

Open the section of Privacy and select Clear browsing data.

Choose the time interval and check the option Cookies, media licenses and site data.

Click on Delete data and then Delete.

To block or enable the installation of new cookies do the following:

Open Google Chrome and click on the three-dot menu in the upper left corner.

Click on Setting.

Now access the section Site settings and then Cookies.

Enable or disable the option cookies.

If you only want to block third-party cookies and allow original cookies, check the box below next to the legend Allow third party cookies.

In the computer

Google Chrome on the desktop also allows a comprehensive control of cookies. To delete all cookies, carry out the following actions:

Open Google Chrome and, in the upper right corner, click on the three-dot menu.

Enter the browser settings by clicking Setting.

From the side menu choose Privacy & Security.

Use option Clear browsing data.

In the popup choose a time interval, uncheck everything except Cookies and other site data and click on Clear data.

To prevent new cookies from being downloaded or to allow it, you must follow these steps:

Enter Google Chrome, go to the upper right corner and click on the three-dot menu.

Enter the browser settings by clicking Setting.

From the side menu choose Privacy & Security.

Go to Website Settings.

Click on Cookies and site data.

Enable or disable the option locked. Similarly, you can reject all third-party cookies and allow the original ones with the option Website Configuration.

As you have been able to verify, protecting privacy and preventing our activity on the Internet from being tracked is very simple. The only thing that requires on our part is to spend some time to personalize the behavior of the browser regarding cookies. Do you regularly block cookies in Google Chrome? Leave your opinion in the comments!

